WHAT'S COOKING? Customized salads yield great taste

This is the first day of the second week of July, so I am taking this opportunity to I remind you wonderful readers that summer produce of all kinds grown in the “sweet soil” of South Carolina is still plentiful as of now. That means you have time to experiment with the following fruit and vegetable salads that are easily customized and are packed with flavor and nutrition.
Among the cooks in my family, there is a layered vegetable salad recipe that combines many delicious flavors and nutrients. While there is no “set” recipe for our family’s layered salad, the following description is a basic “template” from which you may personalize your salad. Some people start off with Romaine lettuce, or fresh spinach, or iceberg lettuce, or other salad greens torn into small pieces. I find it “neater” – when it comes to layered salad -- to use finely chopped lettuce and salad greens. Next, I add a layer of canned, thoroughly drained tiny garden peas. Thirdly, I add a layer of grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes. After that, the combination may vary widely according to your preference. You may add a layer of thinly sliced rings of red onion for flavor and color. You may add a layer of well-drained, tender, white corn for a crispy zing. Shredded carrots are a good choice, and thinly sliced yellow, green or red bell peppers. Of course a layer of some kind of cheese is essential. But, no matter how many layers I choose to create, I always top my salad with a layer of “real” bacon bits. “Creating” a layered salad is a matter of personal preference.
That said, I thank you all for your continuous flow of kind correspondence.
Chopped broccoli salad
2 large broccoli crowns
1 large white or yellow onion, coarsely chopped (optional)
2 cups shredded mild or medium cheddar cheese
2 cups raisins, dried cranberries, or grapes
1-1/2 cup mayonnaise (or fat-free mayonnaise)
1/3 cup sugar
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper (or black pepper)
2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
8 slices bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled
Be sure to wash the broccoli well. Allow it to dry in a colander. Chop the broccoli into small pieces. (NOTE: If you don’t like raw broccoli, you may steam -- not boil -- the broccoli for two minutes but no longer). Chop it to desired size and cool it to room temperature. Place the broccoli in a layer in an oblong glass dish, Add the layer of chopped onion, followed by the layer of shredded cheese and finally the layer of raisins, dried cranberries or grapes. To make a "dressing," use a separate bowl to whisk together the mayonnaise, sugar, Cayenne pepper (or black pepper) and vinegar. When you are ready to serve the salad, add the dressing in an even layer and top everything off with crisp bacon crumbles. (CAUTION: If you put the dressing and bacon on the salad too soon, it will lose its crispiness.)
Layered ambrosia
2 cups slices of peaches that have been peeled, pitted
2 cups watermelon, cut from the rind, seeded and cubed
2 large ripe bananas, sliced
1 cantaloupe, cut from the rind, seeded and cubed (optional)
2 cups slices of apples that have been washed, cored (peeled if desired)
2 pints strawberries, hulled, washed, drained, sliced
2 6-ounce cans frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed
1 kiwi fruit, peeled and sliced to garnish the top
In a decorative glass dish, layer the fruit from the peaches down to the strawberries. Drizzle the orange juice over the fruit. Cover the dish well, and allow it to fruit to marinate in the refrigerator for two hours. Garnish the top with the kiwi slices before serving. This recipe makes 12 servings.
Watermelon salad with feta cheese
1/2 medium seedless watermelon, cut from the rind, cut into 1-inch cubes
1 cup chopped fresh mint
1/4 cup fresh lime juice
1-1/2 to 2 cups broken feta cheese
Salt and pepper to taste
In a large bowl, combine the watermelon, lime juice and half of the mint. Transfer this mixture to a serving bowl and top it with a nice layer crumbled feta cheese, salt and pepper to taste and the remaining mint. This refreshing salad is so good, your friends and family may ask you to make a double batch the next time.
Tomato and cracker salad
(Recipe from Peggie Williamson of Norway)
35 to 40 saltine crackers or club crackers, coarsely crumbled
6 to 7 medium, fresh, ripe tomatoes, peeled and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
2 cups mayonnaise (or fat-free mayonnaise)
4 to 5 hard-boiled eggs, chopped
In a glass dish, begin with a layer of crackers, then tomatoes, salt and pepper, mayonnaise, eggs, then salt and pepper again. Make as many layers as necessary to fill a 1-1/2 quart container that’s at least 4 inches deep. Refrigerate, but serve it within a day or two so the salad won’t become soggy. This recipe makes six to eight servings.
