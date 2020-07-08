WHAT'S COOKING? Customized salads yield great taste

This is the first day of the second week of July, so I am taking this opportunity to I remind you wonderful readers that summer produce of all kinds grown in the “sweet soil” of South Carolina is still plentiful as of now. That means you have time to experiment with the following fruit and vegetable salads that are easily customized and are packed with flavor and nutrition.

Among the cooks in my family, there is a layered vegetable salad recipe that combines many delicious flavors and nutrients. While there is no “set” recipe for our family’s layered salad, the following description is a basic “template” from which you may personalize your salad. Some people start off with Romaine lettuce, or fresh spinach, or iceberg lettuce, or other salad greens torn into small pieces. I find it “neater” – when it comes to layered salad -- to use finely chopped lettuce and salad greens. Next, I add a layer of canned, thoroughly drained tiny garden peas. Thirdly, I add a layer of grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes. After that, the combination may vary widely according to your preference. You may add a layer of thinly sliced rings of red onion for flavor and color. You may add a layer of well-drained, tender, white corn for a crispy zing. Shredded carrots are a good choice, and thinly sliced yellow, green or red bell peppers. Of course a layer of some kind of cheese is essential. But, no matter how many layers I choose to create, I always top my salad with a layer of “real” bacon bits. “Creating” a layered salad is a matter of personal preference.