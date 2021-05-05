WHAT'S COOKING? Crispy, fresh cucumbers are quite versatile

A shopper in front of me in the checkout line the other day had two cucumbers, a few scallions, a container of cherry tomatoes, a small bunch of radishes and other items. Of course, we were both well masked, so I struck up a conversation. “It looks like you are going to make a nice salad for dinner? That sounds good,” I said. She replied matter-of-factly, “I can’t believe they only have two cucumbers. That’s it, two cucumbers in the whole store.” The cashier kindly offered, “We are expecting a truck tomorrow.”
Just as the shopper thanked her for the information, my mind drifted to days when our family harvested a plentiful supply of cucumbers from our spring-summer and fall gardens. We washed them well under the water hose and ate them as snacks, sliced them into bowls partially filled with vinegar for lunch/dinner and made the freshest of salads with them. Too, we put plain cucumber slices in the center spot of a platter of sliced tomatoes and lightly sprinkled the whole veggie feast with Morton Lite salt and black pepper. We made bread and butter pickles, dill pickles and relish.
We were so thankful that we had a bountiful supply of cucumbers for much of the year. That said, I urge you all to research the amazing nutrition benefits of cucumbers before going to your local grocery store or roadside produce stand to buy a bagful so you may try the recipes below.
Spinach-Cucumber Salad
2 bunches fresh spinach (enough to make about four cups after it is torn)
2 cups sliced, fresh cucumbers (peeled or unpeeled)
8 slices of bacon
3 large hard-boiled eggs
Dressing
2/3 cup salad oil, your preference
1/4 cup white wine vinegar (optional)
1 tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce
1 teaspoon sugar
1-1/2 teaspoon dry mustard
1/4 teaspoon curry powder (optional)
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
Wash and dry the spinach. Tear it into small pieces and place it in a bowl. Add the two cups of sliced cucumbers and "toss" the salad to evenly distribute the ingredients. Refrigerate this mixture. Fry the bacon until it is crisp. Place the bacon on a plate lined with white paper towel to drain the excess fat. Chop the hard-boiled eggs and crumble the bacon into a small bowl together. Arrange the spinach-cucumber mixture in six of your nicest individual salad bowls.
Dressing: In a large glass jar or bottle, combine the first six ingredients and shake the container for about two minutes or so to make sure everything is well combined. Drizzle the dressing over the individual salads. Top each salad with a dollop of the combined crumbled bacon and chopped eggs. Sprinkle individual salads with salt and pepper as desired.
Fully Fresh Garden Salad
1/2 head lettuce (or 2 cups your favorite salad greens)
2 medium tomatoes, peeled, cubed
2 small cucumbers, washed, cubed
1 cup cooked, drained green (sweet) peas
1 medium sweet onion, peeled, chopped or thinly sliced (optional)
1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Tear – do not cut – lettuce or salad greens into small pieces and put them in a large bowl. Toss them with the other vegetables and olive oil. Add salt and pepper as you prefer and toss a bit more. Serve this salad as-is or with a small amount of cucumber sauce (recipe below)
Cucumber sauce
1 large cucumber
1 teaspoon finely minced white onion
1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt
1 teaspoon vinegar
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Dash of cayenne pepper
Peel the cucumber and slice it in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds (lengthwise) from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Chop the cucumber very fine. Put the cucumber and minced onion into a medium bowl and stir in 1 cup low-fat vanilla yogurt. Add the vinegar, pepper and cayenne pepper. Stir the ingredients well. Serve this sauce as a salad dressing or as a dip on a tray of raw vegetables
