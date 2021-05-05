WHAT'S COOKING? Crispy, fresh cucumbers are quite versatile

A shopper in front of me in the checkout line the other day had two cucumbers, a few scallions, a container of cherry tomatoes, a small bunch of radishes and other items. Of course, we were both well masked, so I struck up a conversation. “It looks like you are going to make a nice salad for dinner? That sounds good,” I said. She replied matter-of-factly, “I can’t believe they only have two cucumbers. That’s it, two cucumbers in the whole store.” The cashier kindly offered, “We are expecting a truck tomorrow.”

Just as the shopper thanked her for the information, my mind drifted to days when our family harvested a plentiful supply of cucumbers from our spring-summer and fall gardens. We washed them well under the water hose and ate them as snacks, sliced them into bowls partially filled with vinegar for lunch/dinner and made the freshest of salads with them. Too, we put plain cucumber slices in the center spot of a platter of sliced tomatoes and lightly sprinkled the whole veggie feast with Morton Lite salt and black pepper. We made bread and butter pickles, dill pickles and relish.

We were so thankful that we had a bountiful supply of cucumbers for much of the year. That said, I urge you all to research the amazing nutrition benefits of cucumbers before going to your local grocery store or roadside produce stand to buy a bagful so you may try the recipes below.