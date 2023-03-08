Last week was “Read Across America Week,” and daycares, preschools and schools focused on reading throughout the week. Many schools encouraged participation by asking students to dress certain ways on specific days. Many students whose parents shared pictures on social media were dressed like Dr. Seuss characters, with “The Cat In The Hat” being the most popular character costume. You may recall the wonderful book that features children sitting, oh so sadly, at their windowsill wishing for something fun to do on an inclement weather day. I know what you are thinking: "That would never happen nowadays. With all of the handheld tablets, and online, instantly available movies, music and games, children are probably just as happy to be curled up with their electronic ‘devices’ as to be actually reading or doing a creative project."

Having raised three sons and having three granddaughters and a host of nieces and nephews of various ages, I strongly feel that people have an innate need to have at least a certain amount of actual “FUN.” When I was growing up, on stay-in days, I can tell you there was nothing that could brighten a gloomy day for children more than creating self-expressive crafts, playing lively board games or cooking up something tasty for everyone. So this week my family-friendly ideas are totally delicious snacks that are as much fun to make as they are to eat.

Homemade caramel corn

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup brown sugar, firmly packed

3 quarts popped popcorn, lightly salted

In a large bowl, cream the butter, add the brown sugar and whip until these ingredients are fluffy. Gently stir the popcorn into the creamed mixture. Then roll the coated popcorn into 2-inch balls and set them on a baking pan that has been lined with parchment paper (saves mess). Bake them at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes or until they are crisp.

Pop-a-rific popcorn balls

3 quarts popped popcorn, unsalted

1-pound package marshmallows

1/4 cup butter or margarine

Place the popped popcorn in a large bowl. In a large saucepan, cook the marshmallows and butter or margarine over low heat until melted and smooth. Pour this over the popcorn, tossing gently to combine well. Cool for five minutes. Butter your hands well and form 2-inch balls. Set the balls on parchment paper or waxed paper to cool. This should make about 18 balls.

Crunchy nut clusters

6-ounce package butterscotch chips

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 cup chopped, lightly roasted pecans

3-ounce can chow mein noodles

Place the butterscotch chips in a 2-quart microwave-safe container. Microwave them on high for one minute. Stir them. Microwave them one minute longer. Stir them until the consistency is creamy. Add the peanut butter and stir the ingredients well. Add the pecans and can of chow mein noodles and stir them until they are well coated. Using a teaspoon to scoop the combined ingredients, create clusters on waxed paper. They will harden as they cool.

Hershey’s s’mores

4 graham cracker sheets, broken into halves

2 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bars (1.55 ounces), broken into halves

4 large marshmallows

Indoors, in the microwave: Place a graham cracker half on a paper towel. Top it with a chocolate bar half and one marshmallow. Microwave at MEDIUM (50 percent) in 10 second intervals, until the marshmallow puffs. Immediately top it with another graham cracker half. Gently press the s’more together. Repeat until you have made as many s’mores as you want.

Outdoors or over an indoor fireplace: Place a chocolate bar half on a graham cracker half. Toast the marshmallow over the grill, firepit or fireplace. Be sure to supervise children during this process. Place the toasted marshmallow over the chocolate. Top it with a second graham cracker half. Gently press the s’more together. Repeat until you have made as many s’mores as you want.