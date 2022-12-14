WHAT'S COOKING?: Cranberries boost holiday meals

When I was on the juice aisle at my local Piggly Wiggly last Thursday, my dear friend Rosie was there picking up a few items, too. As I grabbed a six-pack of apple juice, Rosie explained that she prefers the taste of cranberry juice. I told her that I also enjoy cranberry juice. In fact I kind of alternate between apple and cranberry juice. After Rosie and I chatted and I checked out, the drive home gave me time to reflect on “cranberries.”

You see, my mom’s father, a maestro and somewhat of a gourmet cook due to his worldwide travels, always used plenty of cranberries in his Thanksgiving and Christmas meals. He told me it was due mainly to the berries’ tremendous jolt to his taste buds, as well as their health benefits and festive color. My mother, too, was a cranberry fanatic chiefly because of their great “taste” and their benefits to her urinary tract. To my recollection, we never had a holiday meal without them: either whole or jellied (in a lovely dish), incorporated in an appetizer, tossed in a salad, baked in a quiche or casserole, presented around or in an entrée (poultry, pork, veal), or highlighted in a dessert.

Below is a plentiful offering of cranberry-containing recipes that will definitely bring color and flavor to your Christmas gathering and will boost your health for days after.

Cranberry-fruit cheese ball

4 cups (16 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (room temperature)

1 (8-ounce) block cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter or margarine, softened

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 cup dried cranberries, chopped

1 cup variety of your favorite dried fruit bits, chopped

3/4 cup sliced toasted almonds

Position the knife blade in your food processor bowl; add the first five ingredients. Process them for one minute or until the mixture is smooth. Chill this mixture for at least 30 minutes. Shape it into a ball. Roll the ball in the dried cranberries, other dried fruit and almonds, pressing gently to make the dried fruit and almonds stick to the ball. Chill this healthy appetizer for up to two days. Remove it from your refrigerator and let it sit for about a half hour so it will be easy to spread. Serve the ball with a fruit tray, veggie tray or with your favorite variety of baked crackers. This recipe makes a 4-cup cheese ball. (Hint: Craisins by OceanSpray are a good substitute for regular dried cranberries.)

Cranberry holiday salad

1 (6-ounce) box strawberry Jello

3 cups hot water

1 can whole berry cranberry sauce

2 unpeeled red apples, cored, diced

1/2 cup chopped pecans

2 medium oranges, peeled, sectioned

In a 3- or 4-quart bowl, stir together the dry Jello and hot water until well dissolved. Stir in the cranberry sauce until well combined and allow this mixture to set for about 10 minutes. Refrigerate it until it becomes slightly congealed. Stir in the pieces of apple, pecans, and oranges. Again, allow this to congeal in the refrigerator. Pour it into a nice glass serving bowl, cover with a plastic wrap and refrigerate until time to serve it.

Spinach salad with cranberries

2/3 cup salad oil

1/4 wine vinegar (you may choose one that contains garlic)

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon curry powder

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 full bunch of fresh spinach (about 3 cups)

6 slices bacon, cooked crisp

1 cup dried cranberries, chopped

3 hard-boiled eggs

Combine the first eight ingredients in a jar by shaking the jar vigorously, then set it aside until you are ready to "dress" the salad. Wash and dry the spinach leaves. Tear the spinach into bite-size pieces and place the spinach in the refrigerator to keep it crisp. Crumble the bacon into a bowl and add the chopped cranberries. Chop the hard-boiled eggs into this bowl and lightly toss these ingredients to combine them. Arrange the spinach in individual salad dishes or put it into a large bowl. Pour the "dressing" over the spinach and top it with the chopped bacon-egg-cranberry mixture. This should yield four large or six small servings.

Cranberry-apple casserole

4 cups peeled, sliced sweet apples

1 cup fresh cranberries

2 cups sugar

1/3 cup plain flour

1-1/2 cup uncooked oatmeal

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Spray an oblong casserole dish with Pam. Wash the cranberries and pat them dry with a white paper towel. In the prepared dish, layer the cranberries and then the apples. Sprinkle the top with four tablespoons of sugar. In a bowl, combine the remaining white sugar, oatmeal, brown sugar and butter. Evenly pour this over the top of the fruit. Bake it at 325 degrees for one hour. Then prepare your mouth for a flavor sensation!

Cranberry dessert bread

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup butter

1 egg, beaten

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon grated orange peel

1/2 cup orange juice concentrate

1/4 cup whole milk

1 cup fresh cranberries, washed, drained, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 9x5x3-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, beat the eggs, sugar, butter, milk, orange peel and orange juice concentrate for about three minutes. Gradually add the dry ingredients, beating well after each addition. Finally, fold in the cranberries and nuts. Pour this batter into the prepared pan. Bake this bread at 350 degrees for an hour. Set it on a rack. Remove the loaf from the pan after 10 minutes. Wrap the loaf with Saran Wrap. Store it overnight.