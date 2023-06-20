The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on June 19, 2019.

I started out the gardening season with a series of articles about various garden veggies and by urging you all to buy locally grown produce at grocers, markets and roadside stands. Of course, I have been following my own advice. In fact, this past Tuesday, I made a huge batch of white corn-cut-from-the-cob cooked in a skillet with butter, a pinch of sugar, a teaspoon of Morton Lite Salt and two pinches of black pepper to go with some delicious boneless smoked pork chops, creamy mashed potatoes, etc.

I don't know if I could ever "get my fill" of fresh vegetables. Sometimes I concoct a healthy veggie salad, stir up some sauteed or creamed corn, or enjoy a savory pot of fresh corn and potato-packed Lowcountry Boil. When I was growing up, we always planted "Silver Queen" corn, which was a naturally sweet, light yellow-to-white corn. So, I am partial to tender white kernels of corn in my cooking. Other folks enjoy the robust flavor and texture of yellow corn.

Have you had any fresh corn this summer? If you haven’t, rush out and buy some today. Then try these really corn recipes. And, let me know how you like them, or email me and share some of your own veggie recipe ideas, please.

Corn Salad

8 medium to large ears of white or yellow corn, cut from the cob

2 tablespoons chopped sweet onion

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 medium carrots, scraped and shredded

Boil eight large ears of corn for about five minutes. Drain them well, and scrape the corn from the cob (should make about three cups). In a small saucepan, combine the corn, onion, vinegar, sugar, oregano and pepper. Cook over low heat for about five minutes. Remove the saucepan from the heat, stir in the shredded carrot, and pour the mixture into a lovely salad bowl. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve it. This salad yields four large servings or six small servings.

Steak ‘N Corn

Dinner-in-a-Dish

2 pounds Philly Cheesesteak meat (from frozen-food section, thawed and cut in relatively thick strips)

1 cup chopped yellow onion

4 cups tender white corn (blanched for about five minutes, cooled, cut from the cob)

3 cups cooked brown rice (your favorite type)

2 cups grated cheese (your favorite type)

In a large skillet, brown the steak strips and chopped onion until the meat is done, but not overcooked. Stir in the corn and brown rice. Stir these ingredients until they are evenly combined and simmer them for about 10 minutes. Dip this mixture into a buttered casserole dish and top the mixture with the grated cheese. Bake this Dinner-in-a-Dish at 325 degrees for about 20 minutes or until the cheese is very lightly browned. This is a balanced meal in a dish. Just serve it with cole slaw or a salad.

Steamed, Tender

Summer Veggies

1 cup seeded tomatoes, cut in bite-size pieces

2 or 3 pods seeded okra, cut in bite-size pieces

1-1/2 cups butter beans

1-1/2 cups tender white corn cut from cob

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons butter

3 cups water

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Boil the tomatoes, okra, and beans in the salted water until tender. Add the raw corn kernels (cut from the cob). Cook until the vegetables are tender, but not mushy. Drain and add the butter and pepper. Toss the veggies until everything is well combined. This recipe makes eight healthy servings.

Scalloped Corn

2 cups uncooked corn

2 beaten eggs

1/2 cup bread or cracker crumbs

3/4 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon dried onion

1/4 cup minced green bell pepper (optional)

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In your favorite mixing bowl, combine the beaten eggs with the milk. Stir in the corn, salt, onion, bell pepper and cracker crumbs. Pour this mixture into a small buttered casserole dish. Dot the top with small, thin pats of butter. Bake this casserole at 325 degrees for about 30 minutes. This recipe makes four servings.