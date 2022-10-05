WHAT'S COOKING?: Cool weather inspires more pound cakes

Having enjoyed the excellent worship services — the inspirational music and messages — at Indian Field Camp Meeting this past week, as well as the wonderful fellowship with family and friends, my heart and soul are truly revived. Too, we enjoyed a vast array of excellent baked goods brought by various family members each day, so my taste buds are still “elated” and longing for more.

A perfect pound cake that was baked and brought by Jeanette Mizzell for Sunday dinner reminded me of my Banana Pound Cake, the recipe for which I have run a few times over the years. You see I first shared it in 2003 and received several wonderful responses, including a great email from Nancy Bolin of Orangeburg. She wrote, “I just wanted to let you know that my husband, S.A. Bolin, worked for Sunbeam Bread for 44-1/2 years. He saw the banana pound cake in your column and decided to try it. He added some nuts to the recipe, entered it in the Orangeburg County Fair and won first place. I told him that those ladies who toil to earn ribbons are going to throw him out on his head.” Nancy concluded, “I just wanted to let you know that this cake is a prize winner.”

In my thoughts, pound cakes are perfect all year, but are most especially perfect with a cup of warm beverage in autumn and winter. So, with the cool temperatures providing inspiration, I am sharing three pound cakes below. Please remember to use fresh ingredients and to follow instructions carefully. I hope you will enjoy them as much as I do. As an after note, the Orangeburg County is under way this week so please take time to enjoy it.

Banana Pound Cake

1 cup shortening (Crisco)

1/2 cup butter, softened

3-1/2 cups sugar

5 large eggs

3 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract (not vanilla flavoring)

3 large ripe bananas (mashed)

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, cream together shortening, butter and sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

In another bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the creamed mixture. Add milk and vanilla extract and mix well. Fold in the bananas, and spoon the batter into a greased and floured 10-inch tube cake pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour and 20 minutes or until done (use the toothpick test). Set the pan on a rack to cool for about 15 minutes. Invert the cake onto a cake plate. (Optional: You may decide to add a cup or so of chopped walnuts or pecans.)

Chocolate Pound Cake

(Recipe shared by my late beloved neighbor Rhoda Wagers.)

2 sticks unsalted butter

1/2 cup shortening

3 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 cups plain flour

1/2 cup cocoa powder

5 large eggs

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

In a large bowl, use an electric hand mixer to cream together the butter, shortening and sugar. In a separate bowl, use a sifter to combine the baking powder, salt, flour and cocoa powder together. Stir this into the butter mixture until the ingredients are well combined. Add the milk and vanilla and mix until a thick, smooth, creamy batter is formed. Pour this batter into a greased and floured tube cake pan. Set your oven at 325 degrees and immediately slide the pan into the oven. Bake for 90 minutes or until done (use the toothpick test).

Sour cream pound cake

with raspberry sauce

(Recipe shared by Pat Cook of Bamberg)

Vegetable cooking spray

All-purpose flour

18.25-ounce package reduced-fat cake mix

1/2 cup sugar

8-ounce container fat-free sour cream

1 cup egg substitute

3/4 cup applesauce

1 teaspoon almond or vanilla extract

Raspberry Sauce (recipe below)

Garnishes: powdered sugar, fresh mint sprigs

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 12-cup Bundt pan with cooking spray and sprinkle it with flour, shaking from side-to-side to coat the pan. Beat the cake mix and next five ingredients at medium speed with an electric mixer for 4 minutes. Spoon the batter into the pan.

Bake the cake at 325 degrees for 45 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Invert the cake onto a wire rack and cool completely. Serve this cake with Raspberry Sauce; garnish, if desired. This recipe yields approximately 16 servings.

Raspberry sauce

4 (10-ounce) packages frozen raspberries, thawed

4 teaspoons sugar

Process both ingredients in a blender until smooth. Pour through a wire-mesh strainer, discarding the raspberry seeds. Chill for 1 hour. This recipe yields 3 cups of very nutritious, delicious sauce.