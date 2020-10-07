WHAT'S COOKING? Cool evenings call for savory soups

I visited my local hair salon one cool morning last week. There were other ladies having their hair done, and as we were all comfortably social distancing, our conversation turned to the weather and how it stirred our longings for big bowls of piping hot soup. We talked about our favorite soups recipes. Various versions of homemade vegetable soup and potato soup got the most “votes” and one friend was all about hurrying to “put on” a big pot of chicken chili for lunch. I almost followed her home.
If you are cooking for a few people or for a group those basic kinds of soups and chili should be welcome fare. When you have more time to spend in the kitchen, though, you may want to try one of the following recipes for potato soup and homemade vegetable-meat soup. However, if you would like to “really revv up” soup night, let me encourage you to try a delicious gumbo heartily filled with chicken, beef, and slices of link sausage. This creation can be altered by adding a dash of this or a cup of that, but please don’t omit the basic ingredients because this gumbo will most definitely awaken your taste buds. There is a good bit of work involved, but I promise you that the results are well worth the effort.
Loaded potato ‘n bacon soup
10 slices bacon, cut up
1 small Vidalia onion, chopped
4 cups cubed Russet potatoes
1 cup water
2 cans (10-1/2 ounce) cream of potato soup (may use cream of onion soup)
1-1/2 cup heavy cream or sour cream
1-3/4 cup whole milk
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Dash of Cayenne pepper
In a large, deep Dutch oven or skillet, fry the cut up bacon just until it is crisp. Add the chopped onion. Saute these ingredients for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the potatoes and water and stir gently. Bring the ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer. Cover the pot and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until the potatoes are tender. Stir in the soup, heavy cream or sour cream and milk. Add the sugar, salt and pepper to suit your taste. Add a healthy dash of Cayenne pepper. You may choose to top individual bowls of soup with shredded cheese (your favorite variety), cooked, crumbled bacon and/or a dollop of sour cream.
Beef-it-up vegetable soup
2 pounds lean ground chuck, ground sirloin, or ground round
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cans beef consume’
3 cups ripe tomatoes, cored, peeled, diced
1 large package frozen mixed vegetables of your choice
2 tablespoons steak sauce of your choice
3 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon sugar
1 teaspoon Morton Lite Salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
In a large Dutch oven, brown your ground chuck, sirloin or ground round well. If you prefer, spoon off any excess fat. Stir the chopped onion in with the meat and brown the onions for five minutes. Add the beef consume’, tomatoes, mixed vegetables, steak sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, salt and pepper. Bring this mixture to a boil. Stir it well. Reduce the heat and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour or until the vegetables are tender. This recipe makes six to eight large servings.
Hearty chicken, beef and sausage gumbo
2 quarts water
1 broiler-fryer (about a 3-pounder)
2 teaspoons salt (for the chicken)
2 pounds beef roast, cut into small cubes
1 medium to large onion, coarsely chopped
1 or 2 bay leaves
2 teaspoons salt (for the beef)
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound smoked link sausage (Andouille is my favorite), cut into 1/2-inch slices
1/4 cup bacon drippings (saved from breakfast) (optional)
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup chopped onion
2 teaspoons black pepper
2 to 3 teaspoons Texas Pete hot sauce
2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
In a large Dutch oven, combine 2 quarts of water, chicken and 2 teaspoons salt. Bring these ingredients to a boil; cover; reduce heat; and simmer for an hour. Remove chicken from the broth and allow the chicken to cool. Set the Dutch oven aside and save the broth in it. Remove the chicken from the bones; cut the chicken into pieces. Dip the fat from the very top of the broth. Meanwhile, in a separate heavy saucepan, pour the beef cubes and add enough water to cover them well. Then add the onion, bay leaves, 2 teaspoons salt and cayenne pepper. Bring these ingredients to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 1 hour. Remove the cooked beef from the broth (reserve broth). Remove the bay leaves and discard them.
In a large, heavy skillet, brown the sausage slices over medium heat. Use a slotted spoon to remove the sausage from the skillet, and drain the sausage well on white paper towels. Leave the sausage drippings in the skillet and add 1/4 of bacon drippings. Heat the combined drippings over medium heat until hot, but not scorching hot. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly until the roux is caramel-colored (about 15 minutes). Add the chopped onion and black pepper. Cook for about 10 minutes. Pour this roux into the Dutch oven that contains the chicken broth and simmer it for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the chicken, beef, sausage, Texas Pete, Worcestershire sauce and 1 cup of the reserved beef broth. Simmer these ingredients, uncovered, for about an hour and a half, stirring occasionally. This recipe yields about 4 quarts of gumbo.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.