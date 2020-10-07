WHAT'S COOKING? Cool evenings call for savory soups

I visited my local hair salon one cool morning last week. There were other ladies having their hair done, and as we were all comfortably social distancing, our conversation turned to the weather and how it stirred our longings for big bowls of piping hot soup. We talked about our favorite soups recipes. Various versions of homemade vegetable soup and potato soup got the most “votes” and one friend was all about hurrying to “put on” a big pot of chicken chili for lunch. I almost followed her home.

If you are cooking for a few people or for a group those basic kinds of soups and chili should be welcome fare. When you have more time to spend in the kitchen, though, you may want to try one of the following recipes for potato soup and homemade vegetable-meat soup. However, if you would like to “really revv up” soup night, let me encourage you to try a delicious gumbo heartily filled with chicken, beef, and slices of link sausage. This creation can be altered by adding a dash of this or a cup of that, but please don’t omit the basic ingredients because this gumbo will most definitely awaken your taste buds. There is a good bit of work involved, but I promise you that the results are well worth the effort.