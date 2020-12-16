WHAT'S COOKING? Consider adding seafood to your holiday dinner

With Christmas just nine days away it is time to begin making a list … a grocery list that is. That is why I am sharing recipes for delicious holiday foods again this week. I guess your choice of entrée and accompanying sides for Christmas dinner will be in tune with your family’s tradition. Why not try something different – like baked flounder and oyster-crab dressing with a side of broccoli casserole? Make preparations by taking a picture of these recipes before you go to the grocery store.
Double-check your grocery list to be sure you have all of the ingredients you need for the rest of your meal because stores don’t open on Christmas day. It is best not to make the seafood dressing a day ahead of time, of course, as it will get “soggy.” Fortunately, on Christmas day, you may bake the flounder and broccoli casserole in the oven at the same time as they both require a temperature of 350 degrees and cooking time of 40 minutes. The seafood dressing is made in a skillet and is not difficult to prepare but yields delicious results!
I hope you will consider these recipes and these suggestions for preparation and cooking. You may just find that you and your family will want to begin a totally new tradition.
Baked flounder
5 or 6 flounder fillets
10-ounce can Campbell’s cream of shrimp soup (do not add water)
Salt and pepper to taste
24 Ritz Crackers
1 stick Land ‘O Lakes butter, melted
1 teaspoon onion powder
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Place the flounder filets in a lightly greased casserole dish. Pour and evenly smooth out the shrimp soup over the fish and sprinkle them with salt and pepper to taste. Bake the fish at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Crumble the Ritz crackers into a medium bowl, add the melted butter, onion powder, garlic powder and Worcestershire sauce. Toss these ingredients until they are well combined. Spread this over the top of the fish and bake it for 20 minutes longer.
Oyster-crab dressing
1 package Uncle Ben’s Ready Rice (long-grain wild rice)
1/2 cup Land 'O Lakes salted butter
1/3 cup chopped white or yellow onion
1/3 cup seeded green bell pepper, chopped
1/2 cup chopped fresh mushroom caps
12-ounce container fresh oysters, drained
1 pound fresh crabmeat, drained, picked, flaked
1 can cream of onion soup, not diluted
3/4 cup chopped pecans or walnuts, lightly toasted
1-1/2 cup crushed Italian-seasoned croutons or breadcrumbs
1/4 teaspoon each salt, black pepper, Cayenne pepper
Prepare the rice according to the directions on the package. Set the rice aside.
In a large skillet, over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the onion, bell pepper and mushrooms and saute for about 10 minutes (until the vegetables are tender).
Stir in the oysters and crabmeat and cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes. Stir in the rice and soup, pecans or walnuts, croutons or breadcrumbs, salt, black pepper and Cayenne pepper. Cook over low heat, stirring every three minutes for 12 minutes so that the flavors will meld and the dressing will be evenly heated. This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
Broccoli casserole
1 (8-ounce) package finely shredded mild Cheddar cheese
1 (8-ounce) package finely shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
1 (10-3/4-ounce) can cream of onion soup (no water added)
1 (5-ounce) can evaporated milk
1/3 teaspoon each black pepper and onion powder
1 teaspoon salt
1 (8-ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
1 (4-ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
2 (16-ounce) packages frozen broccoli cuts
3/4 cup chopped sweet onion
1 cup Ritz cracker crumbs
1/2 cup butter or margarine, melted
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a medium saucepan, make a sauce by combining the cheese, soup, evaporated milk, onion powder, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the mixture is smooth. Remove the pan from the heat.
In a large bowl, combine the water chestnuts, mushrooms, broccoli and chopped onion. Spoon half of the vegetable mixture into a lightly greased 12x8x2-inch casserole dish. Pour half of the sauce over the vegetables. Repeat the procedure with the remaining vegetables and sauce.
In a small bowl, toss the cracker crumbs and butter. Sprinkle this over the casserole. Bake the casserole at 350 degrees for 40 minutes or until bubbly and lightly browned. This recipe yields 8 to 10 scrumptious servings.
Tangerine-Pea Caesar Salad
1 bagged Caesar salad, washed, patted dry
1/2 cup prepared Italian or Caesar salad dressing
Grated peel of 1/2 fresh tangerine
8 tangerines, peeled, separated into sections
1 can (16 ounces) tiny sweet peas, drained
1 small white or yellow onion, chopped
1-1/2 cups finely shredded Cheddar cheese
In a medium bowl, combine the bagged salad, salad dressing and tangerine peel. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Chill in your refrigerator; stirring occasionally, until you are ready to serve the salad. This recipe makes about 5-1/2 cups (approximately six servings).
Sugar-Cinnamon Crumb Cake
For the Cake:
3-1/2 cups self-rising flour, sifted
2 cups sugar, sifted
1 cup Land 'O Lakes salted butter, room temperature
4 large eggs, beaten
1-1/2 cup whole milk
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
For the Crumbs:
1-1/2 cup light brown sugar
5 tablespoons plain flour
6 tablespoons salted butter, melted
1 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)
2 teaspoons cinnamon
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, with a large fork, combine the flour and sugar. Cut the butter into this mixture until everything is well combined. In a separate bowl, combine the eggs, milk and vanilla. Add half of the liquid to the dry ingredients and beat the "batter" until it is smooth. Add the remaining liquid and beat until it is smooth. Pour half of the batter into a 9x13-inch pan. In another bowl, combine the brown sugar, plain flour, melted butter, chopped nuts and cinnamon to make the "crumb" mixture. Sprinkle half of the crumb mixture on top of the batter mixture. Pour in the rest of the batter. Sprinkle the remaining crumbs on top. Bake this cake at 350 degrees for 45 to 55 minutes. This is a wonderful breakfast cake and is equally delectable as a dessert.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com
