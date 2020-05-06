WHAT'S COOKING? Circumstances call for wheelbarrow tomatoes

A few weeks ago, my cousin posted a picture (on social media) of three nice, healthy tomato plants his wife had carefully planted in a large scoop of soil in a wheelbarrow rolled up next to their house. All of their online "friends" know that, as a lab supervisor at a local hospital, she is working quite a bit of overtime at these days. Due to the circumstances, they decided to forego on having a big garden and instead to cultivate a few tomato plants and buy all of their other fresh produce from our well stocked local farmers' markets and roadside stands.

"Why the special treatment of tomatoes?" you may wonder. Well, I know the answer to that due to my dad's and grandfather's years of dedication to their spring and summer growth of large, juicy heirloom tomatoes. They would skillfully "tend" to those tomato plants to achieve their goal of producing enough tomatoes to use during the season and to "can" (preserve) for enjoyment on special occasions throughout the year. Ah! Just thinking of how delicious they were incites me to prepare a few recipes with tomatoes. I hope you will try them, too.