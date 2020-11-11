WHAT'S COOKING? Chowders are excellent fall fare

In last week’s “Part One: Stews and Chowder” column, I gave you a heads-up that the recipes I am sharing this week include a superb one for oyster stew. Too, I am offering one for New England Clam Chowder that may be transformed into Manhattan Clam Chowder simply by omitting three ingredients and replacing them with chopped tomatoes All three are soothing meals that are simple to prepare and they are infused with incredible flavor.
When it comes to gathering ingredients for the first recipe, please just consider buying already-shucked pints of medium-size oysters. The medium-size oysters have the most flavor, and they are available in stores during months with the letter 'r' in their names. Oysters should never have any odor other than just a slight whiff of seawater. If they do, please throw them away. That goes for any other shellfish, too.
For those of you who do not eat oysters or clams, I have offered a recipe for creamy chicken chowder that is a great way to use leftover chicken breasts. It is a snap to prepare. Please keep this recipe on hand the day after Thanksgiving as you may use leftover turkey to prepare this chowder
Oyster stew
3 tablespoons salted butter
2 bunches green onions, thinly sliced, including both green and white parts
1 small clove garlic, minced
2 cups whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
1/4 cup bourbon
1 cup very rich chicken stock
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon white pepper
2 pints fresh raw medium oysters, plus 1-1/2 cups of their drained juice (called 'liquor')
In a medium-size stockpot over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foaming has subsided, add the onions and garlic and sauté for three to four minutes until they begin to become translucent. Add the milk, cream, bourbon, chicken stock, salt, white pepper, and oyster “liquor.” Bring this mixture to a boil for 10 minutes.
Remove the pot from the heat and add oysters. They should "steep" in the hot stock for about three minutes, until they are heated through fully and just begin to curl at the edges. Do not overcook them. For optimum results, serve this stew immediately. This recipe is six servings.
New England Clam Chowder
(Please see NOTE for the Manhattan Clam Chowder transformation.)
2 (6-1/2-ounce) cans minced clams
4 slices of bacon
3 cups peeled, chopped potatoes
1 large white or yellow onion, peeled, chopped
1 teaspoon instant chicken bouillon granules
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups whole milk
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
Drain the canned clams and reserve the juice. Chop the minced clams. Set the clams aside. Add water to the juice to equal one cup. Set the one cup of juice-water aside. And, in a large saucepan, cook the bacon until it is crisp. Remove the bacon and reserve one tablespoon of the drippings. Crumble the bacon and set it aside. In the same saucepan, combine the reserved bacon drippings, reserved clam juice-water, potatoes, onion, bouillon granules, Worcestershire sauce, pepper and salt. Bring this mixture to a boil, stirring gently. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and cover the pan. Simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes.
In a bowl, combine the milk, heavy cream and flour until it is smooth. Add this to the potato mixture. Cook and stir the ingredients until the chowder is thickening and bubbly. Stir in the clams and return the pan to boiling. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and cook for five minutes more, stirring gently during this time. Dip the chowder into four large soup bowls and sprinkle each serving with some of the crumbled bacon. This is excellent served with oyster crackers or Captains Wafers.
(NOTE: This may easily be transformed into a “Manhattan” or tomato-based clam chowder by omitting the milk, heavy cream and flour and replacing them with one 28-ounce can of tomatoes, cut up. Simmer the tomatoes in with the main ingredients before adding the clams. For bacon enthusiasts, we may still sprinkle the bacon on top of this tomato-based chowder.)
Delicious chicken chowder
2 cans cream of potato soup, undiluted
1 can cream-style corn
1/2 cup chicken breast meat (or turkey) cut into pieces
1 cups whole milk
1 cube of chicken bouillon powder, crushed
In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients and bring them to a boil, stirring to make sure a smooth chowder is formed. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and simmer for 20 minutes, stirring every five minutes so that the flavors will meld properly.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com
