WHAT'S COOKING? Chowders are excellent fall fare

In last week’s “Part One: Stews and Chowder” column, I gave you a heads-up that the recipes I am sharing this week include a superb one for oyster stew. Too, I am offering one for New England Clam Chowder that may be transformed into Manhattan Clam Chowder simply by omitting three ingredients and replacing them with chopped tomatoes All three are soothing meals that are simple to prepare and they are infused with incredible flavor.

When it comes to gathering ingredients for the first recipe, please just consider buying already-shucked pints of medium-size oysters. The medium-size oysters have the most flavor, and they are available in stores during months with the letter 'r' in their names. Oysters should never have any odor other than just a slight whiff of seawater. If they do, please throw them away. That goes for any other shellfish, too.

For those of you who do not eat oysters or clams, I have offered a recipe for creamy chicken chowder that is a great way to use leftover chicken breasts. It is a snap to prepare. Please keep this recipe on hand the day after Thanksgiving as you may use leftover turkey to prepare this chowder

Oyster stew

3 tablespoons salted butter

2 bunches green onions, thinly sliced, including both green and white parts