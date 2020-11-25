WHAT'S COOKING? Chicken, pork for holiday dinner, too

I have from time to time written columns about giving God thanks for our “daily bread” or “saying grace” as some call a prayer before a meal. Since last November, so much has happened in our world and in our families – some blessed events, some tragedies. The Pandemic, hurricanes, wildfires and other natural disasters, as well as so many other diseases and catastrophes that have taken lives. No less horrible to each of us are other personal devastations, such as deaths of loved ones, break ups of families, and periods of unemployment. As I stressed last week, though, amid all of our sorrows there are blessings, if we will but stop and focus on them.

I am not ashamed to say that God is the mainstay of my life, so I do not hesitate to thank him each morning, each night and at meal time no matter where I am. And, I’m asking you all to make – on this Thanksgiving -- a lifelong resolution to take time to thank God for His provisions for your needs. That suggestion made, I am offering an alternative to the massive turkey meal I offered last week. It was a “no peek turkey” and the entrée this week again calls on the “no peek” rule for cooking perfect chicken or pork. The other recipes given this week are being shared in answer to email inquiries I received since last week. All of that said, I close with a wish that you will have a safe, enjoyable Thanksgiving!