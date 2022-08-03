WHAT'S COOKING?: Cheesecake celebrated nationwide

This past Saturday was National Cheesecake Day … one of my favorite days of the year. To celebrate, I stirred up my best basic cheesecake and topped it with some thin slices of fresh peaches. I slid it into my refrigerator to “set,” and then drove up to catch the “Annie Jr.” matinee at The Bluebird Theatre. It was an excellent production, and by the time I arrived back home, the cheesecake was “just right.” Two superb “treats” in one afternoon -- what a great day!

All experienced bakers know that you can customize any creamy, delicious cheesecake by topping it with ingredients such as thin shavings of chocolate or small bits of chopped caramel or toffee … thin slices of well-drained fruit of almost any kind – kiwi, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cherries, blackberries, etc. But melons such as cantaloupe or watermelon aren’t as popular atop desserts. Another idea is to offer a few toppings in individual glass bowls, serve the slices of cheesecake and allow folks to choose what they want to add to their dessert. I have done that many times and people really enjoy having a choice.

I certainly hope you will take time to make and then take time to savor the following cheesecakes as they truly are excellent and come out especially delicious when you follow the instructions exactly.

Best cheesecake

Crust

3 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 cup butter, softened

Filling

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoon all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 eggs, room temperature

1/2 cup whole milk

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a small bowl, stir together the four crust ingredients. Press this mixture firmly onto the bottom and halfway up the sides of a 9-inch springform pan that has been “lightly greased” with butter.

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Gradually beat in sugar, flour and vanilla extract. Mix until these ingredients are fluffy. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating at low speed just until the ingredients are blended. Stir in the milk until the batter has an even consistency. Pour or spoon this mixture into the crust. Place the spring form pan on cookie sheet or other shallow pan and place the cheesecake into the preheated oven.

Bake it at 350 degrees for 40 to 50 minutes. Cheesecake is done when it springs back when lightly touched in the center (cheesecake will shake slightly when moved). Remove the cheesecake from the oven and gently run a knife around the inside edge of the pan.

Cool the cheesecake on a wire rack at room temperature for one hour. Chill the cheesecake for at least four hours so that it cools to the very center. Remove the pan from the refrigerator and release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. This recipe yields 10 to 12 slices. Top the cheesecake as desired with fresh fruit, a drizzling of chocolate syrup, or whatever you prefer.

Brownie cheesecake

(This recipe was shared by Nadine Gramling a number of years ago.)

Crust

1-1/2 cups crushed vanilla wafers (about 45 cookies)

6 tablespoons confectioners’ sugar

6 tablespoons baking cocoa

6 tablespoons butter, melted

Filling

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup butter, softened

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup baking cocoa

4 eggs

1-1/2 cups crumbled brownies

Whipped topping and pecan halves, optional

In a bowl, combine the wafer crumbs, confectioners’ sugar and cocoa. Stir in the butter until well combined. Press this mixture onto the bottom of a greased 9-inch springform pan.

In a mixing bowl, use an electric hand mixer to beat the cream cheese and butter until fluffy. Add the milk and vanilla extract and mix well. Add the cocoa and mix well. Beat in the eggs just until the ingredients are combined. Fold or stir in the crumbled brownies. Spoon this mixture into the crust.

Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake it at 350 degrees for 50 to 55 minutes or until the center is almost set. Cool on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the inside edge of the pan. Allow it to cool for one hour longer. Refrigerate it overnight. Garnish with whipped topping and pecans if desired. Release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. This recipe yields 10 to 12 servings.

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Crust

2 cups vanilla wafer crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped walnuts

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons baking cocoa

1/3 cup butter, melted

Filling

4 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

4 teaspoons cornstarch

4 eggs

1/3 cup whipping cream

3 teaspoons vanilla extract

1-1/2 cups miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Topping

3 (1-ounce) squares semisweet chocolate, melted

1 tablespoon butter, melted

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1/4 cup whipping cream

Walnuts and maraschino cherries, optional

In a medium bowl, combine the first four ingredients. Stir in the butter. Press this mixture onto the bottom and one inch up the sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Refrigerate for 15 minutes.

In a large mixing bowl, beat the cream cheese until smooth. In a small bowl, combine the sugar and cornstarch. Beat this into the cream cheese. Add eggs and beat on low speed just until combined. Add the whipping cream, vanilla and chocolate chips. Pour this filling into the prepared crust.

Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake it at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until the center is nearly set. Cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Carefully run a knife around the edge of the pan to loosen. Cool one hour longer (The cheesecake top may crack, but the topping will cover any cracks.)

For the topping, combine the chocolate, butter and sugar in a mixing bowl. Slowly beat in whipping cream until the mixture achieves a spreading consistency. Spread this over the cheesecake. Refrigerate it overnight. Remove the pan from the refrigerator and release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. Garnish the cheesecake with walnuts and cherries if desired. Refrigerate any leftovers. This recipe makes 16 to 18 servings.

Chocolate fudge cheesecake

Crust

2 cups chocolate cookie crumbs

1/4 cup butter, melted

Filling

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

4 eggs, room temperature

14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

12-ounce package semisweet chocolate chips, melted

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. In a small bowl, stir the crust ingredients together. Press the crust firmly onto bottom and halfway up sides of a 9-inch springform pan.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the cream cheese until it is light and fluffy. Gradually beat in the sugar. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating at low speed until the ingredients are blended. Add the remaining ingredients, beating at low speed until everything is well combined. Pour this mixture into the crust.

Place the pan on a baking sheet. Bake it at 300 degrees for 50 minutes. Cheesecake is done when it springs back when lightly touched in the center. Remove the cake from the oven and carefully run a knife around the inside edge of pan. Cool the cheesecake on a wire rack at room temperature for one hour. Cover the pan with foil, then chill the cheesecake overnight. Remove the cheesecake from the refrigerator, and release the spring to separate the sides of the pan from the bottom. This recipe makes 10 to 12 slices.