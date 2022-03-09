WHAT'S COOKING? Celebrating special occasions ‘easy as pie’

Well it is officially March, which means that scattered throughout the coming several months my family, extended family and friends will have various birthday parties, showers (baby and bridal), reunions, one wedding and graduations at every level. All of these wonderful events will result in "gatherings" that we are happily anticipating. Perhaps your “crew,” too, is planning celebrations for this spring. If you are going to contribute food, you may want to whip up something that is “as easy as pie.”

The flavorful pies I am sharing are good for any occasion, and if there are dietary concerns, always remember that you may omit or substitute a "problem" ingredient. Too, you may substitute quality sugar-free, low-fat, fat-free or “lite” ingredients that are available at our local grocery stores. These pies are so easy you may decide to make several, according to the size of crowd you are expecting. It is my sincere hope that all of spring and the year ahead be filled with great times and memories for us all!

Coconut cream pie

2 cups cold milk

2 (3.4-ounce) packages vanilla flavor instant pudding and pie filling

1 cup Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut

1/4 cup Baker’s Angel Flake Coconut, lightly toasted on a cookie sheet

2 cups thawed Cool Whip, divided

1 lightly baked premade pie shell OR 1 ready-made graham cracker pie crust

In a large bowl, pour the milk. Add both boxes of the dry pudding mix and use an electric hand mixer to beat the pudding until it is smooth (about two minutes). Add the cup of coconut and one cup of the whipped topping. Gently stir until the ingredients are well combined. Spread this mixture evenly into whichever kind of crust you prefer to use. Refrigerate the pie for three hours or until the filling is set. Spread the remaining cup of whipped topping over the pie and sprinkle the 1/4 cup of toasted coconut over the pie. Refrigerate until you are ready to serve the pie.

Chess pie

1/2 cup butter, room temperature

2 cups sugar

1 tablespoon cornstarch

4 eggs

1 lightly baked premade pie shell

In a medium bowl, use a hand mixer to cream the butter. In a separate medium bowl, stir the sugar and cornstarch together. Stir the creamed butter into the dry ingredients. Then use a hand mixer to cream these ingredients well. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Pour this mixture into the pie crust and bake it at 325 degrees for 30 minutes (until the top of the pie is light brown).

Pineapple pie

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

1/2 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple, well drained

1 large (12-ounce) tub whipped topping

1 large (12-serving) graham cracker pie crust (or 2 small crusts)

In a large bowl, combine the condensed milk and lemon juice. Stir in the pineapple and whipped topping. Put this topping into the pie crust(s) and chill for several hours or overnight.

Tart and tasty lemonade pie

2 graham cracker pie crusts

1 large (12-ounce) tub whipped topping

1 can (14-ounce) sweetened condensed milk

1 can (12-ounce) frozen lemonade

In a large bowl, stir the whipped topping, condensed milk and half of the can of frozen lemonade until the mixture is very smooth. Pour half of the mixture into each of the pie crusts; cover and refrigerate overnight. Keep it refrigerated until time to serve it. These pies can be frozen and pulled out to thaw in a few minutes.

Light 'n creamy strawberry pie

1 large (12-serving) graham cracker pie crust

1 cup sugar

1-1/2 cups water

2 heaping tablespoons cornstarch

2 cups fresh strawberries, cut in chunks

1 small box (3-ounce) strawberry Jell-O

1 large (12-ounce) tub of whipped topping

In a small saucepan, combine sugar, water and cornstarch. Bring the ingredients to a boil, stirring constantly; reduce heat to medium and boil, stirring frequently, until the mixture is clear and thickened. Remove from the heat and stir in the dry Jell-O. Refrigerate the ingredients – in the pan – until slightly congealed. Stir in the strawberry chunks and pour these ingredients into the pie shell. Chill until the filling is firm. It’s actually best when chilled overnight. Top the pie with whipped topping a few minutes before serving. For those of you who are trying to cut calories, you may want to use sugar-free Jell-O and fat-free/sugar-free whipped topping.

