WHAT'S COOKING?: Celebrate the Fourth with flavor

At our final family graduation get-together for the season (properly held with social distancing), we had scrumptious pulled pork. As many of you know, you have to grill pork slowly for many hours to yield true Southern barbecued pork. It was delicious served stuffed into sweet rolls ... a selection of sauces, really good slaw and baked beans were offered on the side. The BBQ was quite good as were the grilled pork loins and the varieties of grilled chicken we enjoyed. All of this grilling stirred my thoughts of Fourth of July celebrations we held in the past. With the Fourth just days away, some of you may be planning to stick with the traditional hot dogs and hamburgers, barbecued ribs or chicken. Those are all excellent options. If you are making plans now, let me recommend that you marinate your meat in your favorite sauce. Remember that you must discard the sauce that was used for marinating the raw meat and use fresh sauce to baste the meat as it grills. Marinating and basting most often yield tender grilled meats.