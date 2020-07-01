WHAT'S COOKING?: Celebrate the Fourth with flavor

At our final family graduation get-together for the season (properly held with social distancing), we had scrumptious pulled pork. As many of you know, you have to grill pork slowly for many hours to yield true Southern barbecued pork. It was delicious served stuffed into sweet rolls ... a selection of sauces, really good slaw and baked beans were offered on the side. The BBQ was quite good as were the grilled pork loins and the varieties of grilled chicken we enjoyed. All of this grilling stirred my thoughts of Fourth of July celebrations we held in the past. With the Fourth just days away, some of you may be planning to stick with the traditional hot dogs and hamburgers, barbecued ribs or chicken. Those are all excellent options. If you are making plans now, let me recommend that you marinate your meat in your favorite sauce. Remember that you must discard the sauce that was used for marinating the raw meat and use fresh sauce to baste the meat as it grills. Marinating and basting most often yield tender grilled meats.
These tips given, we can all prepare to add explosive flavor to our Fourth of July entrees without adding fat and cholesterol. If you want a full day of excellent flavor, please consider the following menu below.
Grilled orange beef, pork or chicken
12 ounces Pepperidge Farm gravy (beef, pork or chicken gravy)
2 tablespoons of orange peel cut into 1-inch-long very thin strips
2 tablespoons of orange marmalade
4 tablespoons orange juice concentrate (frozen type, thawed)
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder or 1 tablespoon minced garlic
2 pounds of steak, pork, or chicken
In a bowl, stir together the (beef, port or chicken) gravy, orange strips, orange marmalade, orange juice concentrate, garlic powder or minced garlic, and set this mixture aside.
Place the chosen meat on a lightly oiled grill rack directly over medium-hot coals. Grill to desired doneness (about 25 minutes for medium), brushing frequently with the gravy mixture, turning only once. To serve, thinly slice the meat. Heat the remaining gravy mixture to a boil and serve with the meat. If desired, you may garnish with orange peel, orange slices and/or fresh parsley.
Sweet and sour stuffed pork chops
6 boneless pork chops, 1-1/4 inches thick
8 ounces crushed pineapple, not drained
1/2 cup water
1/4 cup margarine or butter
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons vinegar
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
8 ounces Pepperidge Farm Corn Bread Stuffing
Place the pork chops on a lightly oiled grill rack directly over medium-hot coals. Grill for 10 minutes, turn, and grill for 10 minutes. Set aside to allow to the chops to cool. Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan mix pineapple, water, margarine, brown sugar, soy sauce, vinegar and garlic powder. Over medium heat, heat this mixture to a boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the stuffing and mix it lightly.
Cut a pocket in each chop and spoon the stuffing into the pork chop pockets. Place the chops, stuffing-side up in a 2-quart shallow aluminum pan. Cover tightly with heavy-duty aluminum foil. Grill for 20 minutes more. Uncover and grill for 15 minutes (be sure chops are no longer pink). If you are cooking inside, you may bake the chops on top of the stuffing. If you choose that method, merely bake, covered, at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Uncover, and bake for 10 more minutes. (This recipe also works for plump, juicy, boneless chicken breasts.)
Grilled corn In the husk
8 ears of corn, your favorite variety
1/2 cup kosher salt (kosher optional)
1 gallon water
Taking care to leave the husk attached to each ear of corn, peel down the husk and carefully remove the silks from the ear of corn. Pull the husk back to cover the ears of corn and tie with string or a strip of corn husk. Dissolve the salt in cold water. Soak the corn in salty water for two hours. Heat your gas grill on medium setting. Shake the water off of the corn and place the corn on the grill. Cook for five to six minutes, rotate 14 turns, until the corn has been fully roasted on all sides.
Cool, colorful pasta salad
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
16-ounce box tomato and spinach enriched garden rotini noodles
2 (8-1/2 ounce) cans Del Monte peas and diced carrots, well drained
1 small bottle Ken’s Steak House Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
12-ounce package shredded cheddar cheese
3.75-ounce bottle McCormick Salad Toppins
In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in two tablespoons of olive oil. Pour in the entire box of garden rotini noodles. Stir well. Reduce the heat to medium high. Boil the noodles for about eight minutes, just until done, but not mushy. Drain noodles well. Pour them into a large bowl and add the cans of peas and diced carrots. Toss until well combined, then refrigerate until cold. Add the sweet Vidalia onion dressing, then the shredded cheese. Again, toss until well combined. Pour the salad into a serving bowl and top it with a generous amount of McCormic Salad Toppins.This recipe makes about 20 servings.
Easy Key Lime pie
9-inch pie shell, baked and totally cooled, or Graham Cracker Crumb Crust
3 egg yolks
14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk
3/4 cup lime juice
1 cup heavy cream
In a large mixing bowl, use an electric mixer on medium speed to whip the egg yolks with the sweetened condensed milk. Gradually beat in the lime juice. Pour this batter into the pie shell of your choice (see first ingredient in list). Chill the pie for six hours. In a separate bowl, whip the heavy cream until it stiffens. Spread this mixture over the pie. (You may use Cool Whip or Fat Free Cool Whip instead of making your own whipped cream.) You may sprinkle some Graham Cracker crumbs across the top and/or accentuate the flavor with thin slivers of unpeeled lime.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
