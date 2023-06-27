The Times and Democrat will be running the Best of What's Cooking? from columnist Teresa Hatchell. This column ran originally on June 30, 2021.

At numerous family gatherings during May and June, my family members and friends have been doing some extensive grilling. Though not as flashy as some summer cookout entrees, hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage dogs truly are All-American traditions. I've been to several events lately and the side dish options on these occasions included maxed-out smoked macaroni and cheese, Southern potato salad, ham-cooked green beans, honey sweetened baked beans, loaded broccoli salad and Aunt Carolyn’s famous coleslaw.

All of this grilling stirred my thoughts of upcoming Fourth of July celebrations. Some of you may be planning to stick with traditional burgers so I have included two wonderful “recipes." Wear some vinyl food prep gloves to combine ingredients well and to shape the patties. Some people prefer to knead some diced onions and A-1 or Heinz 57 into their ground beef, too. With burgers, it’s easy to add flavor without adding excess fat and cholesterol.

Just remember — with entrees other than burgers and hot dogs, you need to brush the grill rack with some vegetable oil or olive oil or to spray the rack with Pam for Grilling to keep the food from sticking.

To help you make plans I have given you recipes for a wide variety of grilled entrees, and thankfully you all have freedom to choose what you and your crew want to eat on the upcoming weekend. All of that shared, I am wishing you wonderful T&D readers and your families a delicious, happy and safe Fourth of July holiday!

Robust quarter-pound burger

1 pound 80/20 ground beef or ground round

1/4 cup Worcestershire Sauce (low-sodium is a good idea)

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, optional

1/8 teaspoon onion powder

Black pepper to taste

Combine the ground beef, Worcestershire, garlic powder, onion powder and black pepper. Shape this meat mixture into four equal-size burgers. Grill them over medium heat for 10 full minutes on each side, or until the burgers are no longer pink in the center. Serve the burgers on hamburger buns or flatbread or in pita bread halves or lightly grilled wraps.

Bold burgers ‘n sauce

(NOTE: If you don’t want the large pieces of onion in your burgers, simply pour the contents of the dry onion soup mix envelope into a colander that has tiny holes and shake it back and forth so that only the seasonings get into your ground beef.)

1 pound 80/20 ground beef or ground round

Salt and pepper to taste

Dry Beefy Lipton Onion Soup Mix

Sauce

1 small green, red or yellow bell pepper, cut in thin strips

1 medium onion, cut into thin wedges

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup prepared medium or mild salsa

1/2 cup A.1. Steak Sauce (thick and hearty is best)

2 pita pocket breads, halved and warmed

Combine the ground beef, salt and pepper and dry onion soup mix thoroughly with the ground beef. Shape the ground beef into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Grill them over medium heat for 10 full minutes on each side, or until the burgers are no longer pink in the center. Keep them warm. Meanwhile place the bell pepper, onion and water in a 1-quart microwave-safe dish and microwave, covered, on high for five minutes, stirring once. Drain the vegetables well and add the salsa and steak sauce. Heat this mixture, covered, in the microwave thoroughly for three minutes, stir, cover and zap for another minute. These bold burgers taste awesome topped with the sauce, then tucked in warmed pita pockets. You may opt to use buns, flatbread or lightly grilled wraps … just don’t forget to put the sauce onto the burgers.

Grilled Teriyaki chicken

6 chicken breasts, thighs or legs

2 bottles Kikkoman Teriyaki baste and glaze

4 tablespoons Kikkoman soy sauce

1 lemon, cut and squeezed

1/3 cup of light brown sugar

2 teaspoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper

Pour one bottle of Kikkoman baste and glaze into a large plastic zipper bag, put the chicken pieces in and marinate them for at least 30 minutes. While the chicken is marinating, use a large bowl to stir together the other bottle of the “baste and glaze,” soy sauce, juice of the lemon, brown sugar, butter, salt and both kinds of pepper until this basting sauce is well combined. Pour the sauce into a sauce pan, bring it to a boil, immediately turn the heat to “simmer” and stir constantly as the sauce simmers for 15 minutes and becomes a “glaze.” The glaze will thicken more as it cools. Place the chicken pieces on a lightly oiled grill rack directly over medium-to-hot coals to sear the pieces for five minutes on each side (to seal in their natural juices) until they are golden brown. Move them to areas of less direct heat, close the lid, and grill for 10 to 12 minutes on one side. Open the lid, turn the chicken, close the lid and grill for 10 to 12 minutes on the other side.

During the final 10 minutes of grill time, generously baste the pieces on one side and grill them for 5 minutes over less direct heat; turn them over, baste the other side and grill them for an additional 5 minutes. Test for doneness -- the interior of the thickest part of the chicken should reach 165 degrees or if barely sliced, the meat should not have a trace of pink and juices should run clear. Remove the chicken to a platter, cover very loosely with nonstick foil and for the sake of food safety, keep it warm (140 degrees or warmer) until time to “dig in.”

Spicy beef or chicken kabobs

(NOTE: You may opt to make these kabobs by alternating pieces of chicken and beef with the onions and peppers.)

1 pound boneless beef top sirloin steak or boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut 1 inch thick

1 medium onion, cut into 8 wedges

1 medium red or green bell pepper, seeded, cut into 1-inch pieces

Basting sauce

3/4 cup A.1. Steak Sauce (thick and hearty is best)

1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed

1/3 cup packed light brown sugar

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper

2 cups hot cooked rice (optional side)

Cut the beef steak or chicken breasts into 1-inch pieces. Alternately thread pieces of beef or chicken, onion and bell pepper on each of four pre-soaked 12-inch skewers. Combine the steak sauce, orange juice concentrate, light brown sugar and crushed red pepper in a two-cup glass measuring cup. Microwave the sauce on high for two to three minutes until it is hot. Stir it well. Place the kabobs on a lightly oiled grill rack over medium-to-hot coals. Brush the kabobs with basting sauce. Sear the pieces for two minutes on each side. Move the kabobs to an area of less direct heat, baste them again, close the grill lid and grill them for 3 minutes. Open the lid, turn the kabobs over, baste them again, close the lid and grill them for 3 more minutes.

Grilled salmon with honey-soy glaze

1-1/2 pounds fresh skin-on salmon filet

Salt and pepper (amount as preferred)

Basting sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill, optional

2 tablespoons pure vegetable oil

Heat your grill to medium-high heat. Season the salmon with salt and pepper. In a small bowl combine the honey, soy sauce, Dijon mustard and dill. Whisk in the oil until all of the ingredients are well combined. Rub some cooking oil on the grill rack and place the salmon filet, skin side down, on the hot grill. Thoroughly brush the salmon with the basting sauce. Pull the grill lid closed to seal in the flavor during the grilling process. Grill for 16 minutes, brushing every four minutes with more glaze until the salmon is flaky and its internal temperature reaches 145 degrees Fahrenheit. This makes four six-ounce servings or two large (12-ounce) servings.