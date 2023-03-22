The first Sunday dinner I ate at my in-laws home many years ago, I enjoyed a salad that I had never heard of before that day. It was so flavorful, however, that my taste buds welcomed that delightful culinary experience. That memorable ham dinner started with copper penny ‘n Vidalia salad. I think of it each spring because the “copper pennies” were actually slices of carrots that had been refrigerated overnight in a combination of ingredients that transformed the carrots’ color to copper. I still enjoy that dish, as well as other dishes that contain nutrient-packed carrots.

I hope you will try one or all of the recipe ideas below. Enjoy them in good health, and I urge you to please buy locally grown produce at every opportunity!

Copper penny 'n Vidalia ‘salad’

2 pounds of carrots, thoroughly washed

1 large Vidalia onion, peeled

1 large green bell pepper, seeded

1 can Campbell's tomato soup

1/2 cup salad oil, preferred variety

1/2 cup white vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Morton lite salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

Slice the carrots into a medium saucepan and cook them in water for 15 to 20 minutes. Thoroughly drain them into a colander. While the carrots are cooling, dice the onion and the bell pepper into a bowl and set it aside. Use the same saucepan to heat the soup, oil, vinegar, white and light brown sugar, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper, stirring continually until the sugars have dissolved. Put all of the ingredients to a large bowl and stir them with a ladle until everything is evenly combined. Cover the bowl and refrigerate it for 24 hours to allow the flavors to totally meld.

Carrot and raisin salad

4 cups grated or shredded carrots

1 cup raisins

Dressing

1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons light cream

Lettuce

In a medium bowl, combine the shredded carrots and juicy raisins. In a separate bowl, stir together the mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, lemon juice and light cream. Pour this dressing over the carrots and raisins and toss these ingredients gently until everything is evenly coated. Serve the salad by scooping it onto lettuce leaves. This recipe makes six servings.

Angel hair pasta salad

1 pound angel hair pasta

3 medium tomatoes, chopped

1 medium bell pepper, seeded, chopped

1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped

1 (16-ounce) bottle Poppy seed or Vidalia onion dressing

1 large cucumber, washed and chopped

In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Break the pasta in half into the boiling water.

Boil for about five minutes. Drain the pasta well and rinse immediately in cold water. Drain the pasta again. Put the well drained pasta into a large serving bowl. Add chopped vegetables and dressing. Stir until well combined and refrigerate overnight.

Cabbage, apple and grape slaw

1 package slaw mix

1 Red Delicious apple, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 cup red seedless grapes, cut in halves

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Dressing

3/4 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

5 packages Splenda or Stevia artificial sweetener

In a large bowl, stir the first four ingredients together. In a separate bowl, combine the dressing ingredients. Pour the dressing over the slaw mixture and toss these ingredients until they are well coated. Refrigerate the slaw until it is time to serve it. This recipe makes six to eight servings.

Totally tasty fruity slaw

2 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup small cubes honeydew melon or cantaloupe

1 (8-1/4-ounce) can pineapple chunks, drained

1 cup halved strawberries

1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds (optional)

1/2 cup flavored yogurt (pineapple, lemon or vanilla)

In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe, pineapple chunks, strawberries, and if desired, poppy seeds. Cover and chill up to three hours. Just before serving, add pineapple, lemon or vanilla yogurt. Toss gently until the cabbage mixture is well coated. Refrigerate this until time to serve it. This recipe makes four servings.