WHAT'S COOKING? Carefully plan for tasty holiday

With Labor Day weekend approaching and fresh South Carolina-grown veggies continuing to be offered for sale almost everywhere we look ... roadside stands yet abound and grocery stores are well stocked ... I thought it may be the perfect opportunity to share some really healthy “salad” recipes with you. After all, what goes better with barbecued ribs or chicken, pork loins, steaks, burgers, grilled corn-on-the-cob, etc., than wonderful salads of some variety or another?
In the first two recipes, I decided to remind you all of how much flavor pasta-vegetable dishes can "bring to the table." After trying them, I hope you will agree that pasta salads – served warm or cold – are also easy to prepare and nutritious. Below the pasta recipes you will find three recipes I promise you will enjoy as they are recipes of one of the finest ladies in the South, Mrs. Rose Dukes of Norway.
Mrs. Rose and other members of the Norway Matrons Club (founded in 1943) shared some of their best recipes in the club’s fourth cookbook, published in 1999. I recall that they asked me to publish information about the book in my food column and it sold out in a short time due to the quality of the book and its contributors’ contents. With my admiration for Mrs. Rose and my plan to add some “goodness” to your holiday table, I shared Mrs. Rose’s unique recipes.
I am hoping that you will please try one or all of today’s recipes as they are truly suitable and enjoyable for any occasion. As you plan in advance how you may enjoy your Labor Day weekend, please remember the rules of food safety and the rules of “social safety.”
Serve-it-warm Squash-Pasta Salad
1 (12-ounce) box rotini noodles
3 medium yellow squash, cleaned and cut in chunks
1 large onion, coarsely chopped
3 medium eggs, hard-boiled, shelled and chopped
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
Lowry’s seasoning salt (to taste)
Black pepper (to taste)
In a large saucepan, bring six cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in the noodles, squash and onions. Reduce the heat just above “simmer” and low boil for about 10 minutes. Immediately drain the cooked mixture well and return the contents to the pot. Set the burner at “simmer.” Add the chopped eggs, mayonnaise, seasoning salt and pepper. Stir well. Simmer for about five minutes. This yummy squash and pasta salad is best when served slightly warm.
Enriched Pasta, Veggies, And Cheddar Salad
1 (16-ounce) box tomato and spinach enriched garden rotini noodles
2 (8-1/2 ounce) cans Del Monte peas and diced carrots, well drained
1 small bottle Ken’s Steak House Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing
1 (12-ounce) package Kraft shredded cheddar cheese
1 (3.75-ounce) bottle McCormick Salad Toppins
In a large saucepan, bring eight cups of water to a rapid boil. Stir in two tablespoons of olive oil. Pour in the entire box of garden rotini noodles. Stir the noodles well. Reduce the heat to medium high. Boil the noodles for about eight minutes, just until done, but not mushy. Immediately drain the noodles well. Pour them into a large bowl and add the cans of peas and diced carrots. Toss the ingredients until well combined, then refrigerate until cold. Add the sweet Vidalia onion dressing, then the shredded cheese. Again, toss the ingredients until well combined. Pour the salad into a serving bowl and top it with a generous amount of Salad Toppins. Refrigerate the salad until you are ready to serve it. This recipe makes about 20 servings, so it is perfect for an event.
Date Salad
2 packages dates
1-1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans or walnuts (your choice)
4 ripe medium bananas, peeled, sliced
Dressing:
2 eggs, beaten
4 teaspoons prepared mustard
8 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon white vinegar
1 small can evaporated milk
1 cup Cool Whip
In a medium bowl, combine the dates, chopped nuts and banana slices. In a medium saucepan, combine the eggs, mustard, sugar and vinegar and cook until the mixture has thickened, stirring constantly. Add one small can of evaporated milk and cook until the mixture is stiff again. Cool the dressing mixture and add it to the date mixture. Just before serving this salad, stir in one cup of Cool Whip. This is a refreshingly different “salad.”
Mushroom-Artichoke Salad
2 pounds mushrooms
2 can artichoke hearts, drained
Dressing:
3/4 cup water
1/4 cup olive oil
1 clove garlic, chopped
1/4 teaspoon peppercorns
1/4 teaspoon ground thyme
1/4 cup cider vinegar
2 tablespoons salt
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1 tablespoon bay leaf
1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
Slice the mushrooms in halves through the stems. Quarter the artichoke hearts. In a large bowl, combine the artichoke hearts and mushrooms. In a saucepan, combine the remaining ingredients and heat them well, but do not bring them to a boil. Pour this mixture over the mushrooms and artichoke hearts. Refrigerate the marinated vegetables overnight. Remove the peppercorns and bay leaf just before serving this salad. This wonderful recipe makes 16 servings.
German Potato Salad
6 medium potatoes
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon sugar
1 medium white onion, chopped
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
1/4 cup celery, finely chopped
1/4 cup vinegar
1/4 cup salad oil
4 slices of bacon, fried crisp, drained, crumbled
Cook the potatoes in their jackets and peel them while they are warm. Dice the potatoes into a medium bowl and add salt and sugar. Add the onion, pepper and celery. Toss this mixture lightly, so you won’t accidentally create “mashed” potatoes. In a glass measuring cup, combine the vinegar and salad oil and pour this mixture over the potatoes. Add the crumbled bacon. This recipe makes eight regular servings. *Note that Mrs. Rose adds 2 tablespoons of bacon drippings and refrigerates the potato salad before she serves it.
