WHAT'S COOKING? Carefully plan for tasty holiday

With Labor Day weekend approaching and fresh South Carolina-grown veggies continuing to be offered for sale almost everywhere we look ... roadside stands yet abound and grocery stores are well stocked ... I thought it may be the perfect opportunity to share some really healthy “salad” recipes with you. After all, what goes better with barbecued ribs or chicken, pork loins, steaks, burgers, grilled corn-on-the-cob, etc., than wonderful salads of some variety or another?

In the first two recipes, I decided to remind you all of how much flavor pasta-vegetable dishes can "bring to the table." After trying them, I hope you will agree that pasta salads – served warm or cold – are also easy to prepare and nutritious. Below the pasta recipes you will find three recipes I promise you will enjoy as they are recipes of one of the finest ladies in the South, Mrs. Rose Dukes of Norway.

Mrs. Rose and other members of the Norway Matrons Club (founded in 1943) shared some of their best recipes in the club’s fourth cookbook, published in 1999. I recall that they asked me to publish information about the book in my food column and it sold out in a short time due to the quality of the book and its contributors’ contents. With my admiration for Mrs. Rose and my plan to add some “goodness” to your holiday table, I shared Mrs. Rose’s unique recipes.