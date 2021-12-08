WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Care packages’ touch lives

At our American Legion Auxiliary meeting Thursday, a member suggested we should expand our yearly “Socks for Veterans at the Victory House” project and send Christmas cards to service men and women to brighten their holidays. Then the discussion turned to possibly sending little gifts to show we care. Well that was a welcome topic for me and immediately took my thoughts back to the years when I mailed many "care packages" to my oldest son and to my nephew while they were serving in the military. They so enjoyed receiving the goodies and shared them with others in their barracks.

Please allow me to ask whether or not you have allowed the spirit of giving and sharing within yourself to be awakened yet this December? If you haven't, I urge you to allow positive feelings to flow through you and out to others. You can "be a blessing" by creating "gifts of goodies" for shut-ins, widows, widowers, bereaved families, missionaries, folks in nursing homes/assisted living facilities, people serving in the military ... for all of the people whose lives you care to impact.

That said, with Christmas only a few weeks away, it is urgent that we get busy in the kitchen, and then get our “care” packages delivered to folks in our community and/or in the mail right away. That said, I want to share a few recipes that are good “care package” contents. (NOTES: (1) These treats are also good for tables at holiday meals and parties; (2) don’t mail anything that might melt or spoil such as divinity, fudge, cream cheese brownies or anything frosted.

Easy party mix

(After you bake this party mix and it cools, you may way to toss in some red and green M&Ms. They will lend festive color and won’t melt during delivery or postal shipment.)

2 pounds roasted peanuts

4 cups small pretzels

8.9-ounce box Cheerios

4 cups Corn Chex

4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon onion salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoning salt

1/2 cup butter, melted

Preheat your oven to 200 degrees. In the largest bowl you have, combine all dry ingredients (peanuts, pretzels, Cheerios and Chex). In a separate bowl, stir the Worcestershire sauce, salts and butter together until well combined. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and gently toss to coat as evenly as possible. Pour onto lightly buttered cookie sheets and bake at 200 degrees for two hours, stirring every 20 minutes or so. Allow the party mix to cool and place it in one or more airtight containers.

Festive Snowballs

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup finely chopped pecans

More powdered sugar for rolling

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract with a spoon until the ingredients are smooth. Stir in the flour until a smooth dough forms. Stir in the pecans. Scoop the dough by teaspoons and roll them into 1-inch balls. Place them about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake these snowball cookies for about eight minutes or until they are very lightly browned. While they are still warm, roll them in powdered sugar and place them on waxed paper to cool. After they have cooled completely, roll them in the powdered sugar once more and store them in an airtight container.

Thumbprint cookies

1 cup butter, room temperature

3/4 cup sugar

Yolks of 2 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2-1/4 cup plain flour (White Lily)

1/3 teaspoon salt

One or more jars of your favorite jam and/or marmalade

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to combine the butter and sugar together until they reach a light and fluffy consistency. Add the egg yolks one at a time, beating well after each is added. Use a large spoon to stir in the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and salt together into a separate bowl. You may want to sift it twice for a truly fluffy cookie texture. Then add the flour-salt mixture to the creamed mixture a little at a time, stirring the “dough” until it is totally smooth. Chill the dough in the refrigerator at least one hour.

Preheat your oven to 325. Shape the dough into 1-inch balls and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet about two inches apart. Press your thumb (or the bottom of a new, narrow, tapered candle into each cookie to make an indentation. Bake the cookies at 350 degrees for about 8 minutes. Do not allow them to brown. Remove them from the oven and fill each indentation with one half teaspoon of your favorite marmalade(s) or jam(s). In other words, you may fill six cookies with strawberry jam and six with peach marmalade, etc. Slip the cookies back into the 325 degree oven for 6 to 8 minutes, or until they are lightly golden brown around the edges. Remove them from the oven and allow them to cool. The filling will thicken as the cookies cool. This recipe makes about 40 cookies.

Crazy dipped pretzel rods

1 cup Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Milk Chocolate or Premier White Morsels

2 teaspoons vegetable shortening

16 pretzel rods

Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Mini Morsels and/or sprinkles (optional)

Additional Nestle Toll House Morsels for drizzling (optional)

Line a baking sheet with wax paper. In a large, uncovered bowl, microwave one cup of your flavor of morsels and vegetable shortening on medium power for 1 minute. Stir the mixture well. If the morsels are not fully melted, microwave for additional 15-second intervals, stirring just until the morsels are melted. Dip pretzel rods about three inches into the melted morsels, tilting the bowl for easier dipping. Use the side of the bowl to remove the excess. If you want to decorate them, you may sprinkle them with colorful sprinkles. Place the rods on the prepared baking sheet. Refrigerate them for 20 minutes or until they are “set.” Store rods in an airtight container at room temperature.

For a fancy drizzle, microwave three tablespoons of the opposite color of morsels in a heavy-duty plastic bag on medium power for 30 seconds. Clip a tiny corner from the bag and carefully drizzle the melted chips over the dipped pretzels on the baking sheet. Refrigerate them until firm and store them as directed above.

Cheese 'cookies'

(These also may be shaped into “cheese straws.”)

10 ounces of extra sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup Land ‘O Lakes butter (not margarine)

2 cups plain flour, sifted

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worchestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Two dashes of Cayenne pepper

(Optional garnish: A lightly toasted pecan half may be pressed in the center of each “cookie” as soon as you take the pan from the oven.)

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees, and get out the largest cookie sheet you have. In a large bowl, fold (stir) all of the ingredients until they are well combined and form a thick, cheesy “dough.” Use your hands to form dough balls of equivalent size. Use a smooth, floured drinking glass or rolling pin to flatten the balls – the thinner you roll them, the crispier the “cookies” will be. Carefully place them on a cookie sheet, fairly close together, because they will not spread much as you bake them at 325 degrees for about 12 minutes or until just very lightly browned. Allow them to cool for at least five minutes before removing them from the pan.

If you prefer Cheese Straws, use a cookie press or a large piping bag fitted with a large star piping tip. Squeeze long strands of cheese dough onto wax paper. Then cut the strands into 5-inch pieces. Place them on a baking sheet. Again, they won’t spread much as they cook. Bake these for 10 to 12 minutes, just until the edges are browned. WARNING: These may be habit forming.

Ritz Bits sandwich delights

12-ounce package of Nestles Premier White morsels

1 teaspoon clear vanilla extract

1 box Ritz Bits peanut butter sandwich cookies

In a microwaveable plastic bowl, melt the white chocolate morsels by zapping them for about one minute, then stir them well. If the morsels are not totally melted, "zap" them for 10 seconds at a time, stirring after each 10-second period. Stir in the teaspoonful of vanilla extract. Using a fork, dip and swirl each Ritz Bits cracker in the melted chocolate until it is well coated. Place the coated cookies on wax paper to harden. Store them in an airtight container.

Haystacks

6-ounce package butterscotch chips

1/3 cup peanut butter

1 cup roasted peanuts

3-ounce can chow mein noodles

Place the butterscotch chips in a 2-quart microwave-safe container. Microwave them on high for one minute. Stir to check the degree of creaminess. Microwave the butterscotch one minute longer. Stir it until it is smooth. Add the peanut butter and stir it well. Add the peanuts and noodles and stir until they are well coated. Using a teaspoon, mound clusters of the mixture onto waxed paper. Allow the "haystacks" to cool and harden. This recipe makes about two dozen clusters.

Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo. com

