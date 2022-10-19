WHAT'S COOKING?: Brighten autumn with pumpkins galore

A crew of our children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends went to Pendarvis Farms Corn Maze Saturday and enjoyed some wholesome fun involving pumpkins, cornstalks and a “hayless” wagon ride. All children who tour the Corn Maze receive a small pumpkin to take home. The maze is open weekends through the end of October. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pfcornmaze.

I am sharing this because folks everywhere so enjoy the taste of pumpkin. As you know, there are pumpkin-flavored coffees, lattes, cereals, cookies, ice cream … almost anything you can imagine. In fact, I saw pumpkin-flavored lip balm the other day.

Well, chances are there are still folks who use real pumpkins to create their food. They carve out the top, glean the contents and then use the shell to carve faces in and set them out as decorations. Other folks get their “pumpkin” for baking from a can and that is okay, too, if you buy a good brand of pure pumpkin with a recent date on the can. The other day, I bought a can of pumpkin and made a small loaf of pumpkin bread to savor. It was just what the season called for.

In keeping with tradition and to keep up with current times, I am offering some not-too-complicated yet delicious recipes that you and your family may enjoy as you continue welcoming autumn.







Pumpkin pie ‘in a bag’

(Recipe shared by Glenna Mason, 4-H Agent, Clemson Extension)

1-1/4 cup cold milk

1 package (4 serving size) instant vanilla pudding mix

1/2 can pumpkin puree

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ginger

Graham crackers

Whipped topping

Combine all of the ingredients in a gallon Ziploc bag. Press the air out of bag and seal it tightly. Squeeze the bag for two or three minutes to mix the ingredients. Cut off one corner of the bag. Squeeze this “pumpkin pie” mixture onto graham cracker squares placed on wax paper and top them with whipped cream.

Pumpkin bread

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup canned pumpkin

½ cup whole milk

2 large eggs

1/3 cup shortening

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

½ cup raisins (optional)

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl combine 1 cup of flour, the brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, nutmeg and ginger. Add the pumpkin, milk, eggs and shortening. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until blended, then on medium speed for two minutes. Add the remaining flour and beat well. To transform dinner bread into dessert bread, stir in the nuts and raisins. Pour the batter into a greased 9x5x3-inch-loaf pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 60 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes on a wire rack. Remove the bread from the pan and cool thoroughly on a wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing it (or before freezing it).

Pumpkin-molasses cake

2-½ cups self-rising flour, sifted once

1-¾ cups light brown sugar

2/3 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/3 teaspoon ground ginger

¾ cup buttermilk

½ cup butter or margarine, room temperature (softened)

½ cup canned pumpkin

¼ cup light molasses

2 teaspoons finely shredded orange peel

3 large eggs

In a large bowl, use a whisk to stir the sifted flour, brown sugar, cinnamon and ginger until well combined. Add the buttermilk, butter, pumpkin, molasses and orange peel. Beat the “batter” with an electric mixer on medium speed, scraping the sides and bottom of the bowl continually to loosen any clumps. Beat for about three minutes on medium. Then stir for a minute, increase the beater speed to high and beat for two more minutes. Add the eggs and beat for two more minutes. Pour this mixture into a greased 13x9x2-inch pan (or into two greased 8-inch or 9-inch round pans). Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes (use the toothpick test). Cool the cake pan(s) on a wire rack for 10 minutes before inverting onto a cake serving plate. This cake is delicious topped with butter-cream cheese frosting or with extra creamy Cool Whip (this has a red label).

Pumpkin marble cheesecake

Crust

2-1/4 cups gingersnap crumbs

3/4 cup melted butter or margarine

1/2 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup finely chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

Filling

3 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract (not flavoring)

5 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

In a medium bowl, mix all crust ingredients well (including nuts if you are using them) and press firmly onto the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Bake the crust at 350 degrees for 10 minutes. Allow the crust to cool completely.

In a large bowl, use a hand mixer to combine the softened cream cheese, 3/4 of the cup of sugar and the vanilla extract. Add the eggs and mix until all ingredients are well combined. Put 1 cup of this batter in a small bowl and set it aside. To the remaining batter add the reserved 1/4 cup of sugar, the pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg and mix the ingredients well.

In the piecrust, alternate layers of pumpkin batter and cream cheese batter. Lightly swirl the batter around with a knife to create the marbling effect. Bake this pie at 350 degrees for 55 minutes. Let it sit for at least 20 minutes before pulling the lever, releasing the sides.