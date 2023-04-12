I have known my good friend Connie D. for more than three decades, and I admire her for many reasons. We share a love for God, a love of our church family, an enthusiasm for active participation in civic and social groups. Too, she enjoys cooking good meals and stirring up delicious desserts. Recently, I made positive comments about a dessert Connie posted a picture of on social media. Other people also “liked” and “commented” about how yummy the cake looked. Then, Connie “confessed” that she indeed baked it and made the frosting, but both were based on boxed mixes.

Well, Connie’s food is actually “home made” even if it is not made from scratch. She certainly puts extra love and care and has a talent for producing scrumptious creations in her kitchen! Over the past few weeks, I have been inspired by desserts served at several functions I attended. I enjoyed very small portions of each, but was so stricken by their flavors, I actually asked for the recipes. I was amazed by the fact that all three desserts were created from box cake mixes. Then, when I was visiting an older friend over the weekend, we started talking about these desserts, and she told me that she, too, often uses box cake mixes as the basis for many of the delicious cakes and other desserts she prepares.

Well, I wouldn't have believed it if I hadn't tasted these creations with my own mouth! Please try them and you may find out that "totally made from scratch" isn't the only way to be creative in the kitchen.

Chocolate toffee bar cake

1 package Duncan Hines German Chocolate Cake Mix

1 can sweetened condensed milk

1 jar (12.25 ounces) caramel topping

8-ounce Cool Whip

8-ounce bag Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Bits

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the cake according to package directions. Bake it in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Cool the cake completely in the pan on a wire rack. Gently poke holes in the top of the cake using the end of a wooden spoon. In a bowl, stir to combine sweetened condensed milk and caramel topping. Slowly pour this mixture in the holes in the cake. Spread the Cool Whip over the cake. Cover and chill the cake. Before serving the cake, sprinkle evenly with the toffee bits. Ah!

Pineapple cake

1 box yellow cake mix

4 eggs

1/2 cup oil

1 small can mandarin oranges (not drained)

1 large can crushed pineapple (well drained, reserve juice)

1 large tub Cool Whip

1 small box instant vanilla pudding

Grease and flour two 8-inch or 9-inch cake pans. Mix the dry cake mix, 4 eggs, 1/2 cup oil and oranges. Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake as cake box directs. Cool the cake layers and spoon the pineapple juice over them. For the icing: mix the Cool Whip, dry vanilla pudding and crushed pineapple. Frost the cake layers. This is light and creamy!

Special chocolate cake with icing

1 Duncan Hines Golden Butter Cake Mix

3 eggs

1 small package instant vanilla pudding

8-ounce carton of sour cream

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

6-ounces German chocolate, grated well

8-ounce package chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients together, except the chocolate chips and German chocolate. Beat for two minutes. Add grated German chocolate and beat it into the cake batter. Stir in the chocolate chips. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour in a greased and floured tube pan. Allow the cake to cool for 15 minutes and invert onto a cake plate.

For the frosting: cream together 3/4 cup butter and 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese. Add 1 (16-ounce) box powdered sugar and blend well. Stir in 1 tablespoon vanilla extract. If desired, stir in 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans. Beat well and spread on the cooled cake.