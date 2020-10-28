WHAT'S COOKING? Boost your ‘system’ with salmon entrees

Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add the flour, stirring constantly. Gradually add the reserved liquid and milk. Cook this mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the onion, parsley, dry mustard, lemon juice, salt, pepper and hot sauce and stir the ingredients well. Stir in the salmon, eggs and one half cup of the breadcrumbs. Shape this mixture into six nice salmon patties. Dredge these patties in the remaining breadcrumbs (use a bit more breadcrumbs if you need to). Pour the pure vegetable oil to the depth of about one-fourth inch in a large skillet. Fry the patties in hot oil over medium heat for five minutes or until they are well browned. You may turn them and cook them a bit longer if the oil did not completely cover them (both sides should be browned). To remove excess oil, I place my salmon patties on a platter lined with white paper towels. These salmon patties may be served with a salad, with grits or with whatever side dish you prefer.