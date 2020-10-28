WHAT'S COOKING? Boost your ‘system’ with salmon entrees

As many of you have related in your messages to me over the past weeks and months, it remains vitally important to gear our thoughts toward a “heavy-on-nutrition” menu so that we may continually boost our immune systems during this pandemic that is now being complicated by the beginning of our traditional “flu” season.
Regardless of what food(s) I am cooking, I am not one to compromise on flavor, as you will see in the ingredients that give the recipes below “great taste.” Please try one or all of the recipes below and see if they may earn a special place on your dinner table. As for the readers’ inquiries on stews and chowders prompted by my recent soup column, I will answer those in next week’s column. In the meantime, I thank you for your readership.
Saucy, spicy salmon patties
14.75-ounce can of salmon
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup grated sweet onion
1 tablespoon minced fresh parsley
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (your favorite)
2 eggs, beaten
1 cup Italian-seasoned bread crumbs, divided
Vegetable oil
Drain the salmon, reserving one half cup of the liquid. Set the liquid aside. Remove the bone fragments and skin from the salmon. Flake the salmon with a fork and set it aside.
Melt the butter in a saucepan over low heat. Add the flour, stirring constantly. Gradually add the reserved liquid and milk. Cook this mixture over medium heat, stirring constantly until the mixture is thickened and bubbly. Remove the saucepan from the heat. Add the onion, parsley, dry mustard, lemon juice, salt, pepper and hot sauce and stir the ingredients well. Stir in the salmon, eggs and one half cup of the breadcrumbs. Shape this mixture into six nice salmon patties. Dredge these patties in the remaining breadcrumbs (use a bit more breadcrumbs if you need to). Pour the pure vegetable oil to the depth of about one-fourth inch in a large skillet. Fry the patties in hot oil over medium heat for five minutes or until they are well browned. You may turn them and cook them a bit longer if the oil did not completely cover them (both sides should be browned). To remove excess oil, I place my salmon patties on a platter lined with white paper towels. These salmon patties may be served with a salad, with grits or with whatever side dish you prefer.
Parmesan-herb baked salmon
(This is a slight adaptation of a wonderful recipe of Dianne H. Cohen from the “Orangeburg’s Palate” cookbook.)
1-1/2 pounds fresh thick cut, skin intact salmon filet
3/4 cup Dukes mayonnaise
3/4 cup parmesan cheese
1 tablespoon honey
3 tablespoons minced sweet onion
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
1 tablespoon chopped basil
1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Juice of 1/2 lemon
Salt and pepper (amount as preferred)
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, parmesan cheese, honey, onion, mustard, dill, basil, parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Spread this mixture over the salmon to within about 1/2 inch of the edges. Spray a shallow baking dish with butter-flavored Pam and warm it in the oven for about 10 minutes. Place the salmon, skin side down, on the dish (it will sizzle). Bake the salmon for 20 minutes or until it is flaky. Do not overcook it. The skin should be crispy. This recipe makes four servings.
Ginger, carrots ‘n spinach salmon
2 sheets (12x18-inches each) Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil
1 cup matchstick carrots or shredded carrots
2 salmon fillets (4 to 6 ounces each), thawed
1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
1 tablespoon seasoned rice vinegar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
Fresh spinach leaves
Preheat your oven to 450 degrees, or if the weather is warm, you may heat your outdoor grill to medium-high. Center half of the carrots on each sheet of foil. Top the carrots with a salmon fillet. Rub the salmon with ginger, and drizzle it with vinegar and oil. Bring up the sides of the foil; double fold the top and ends to make a sealed packet with the foil, leaving some room for heat circulation inside. Repeat this procedure to make two packets.
Place the foil packets on a cookie sheet and bake the salmon for 18 to 20 minutes at 450 degrees, or grill the packets for 14 to 16 minutes in a covered grill. Serve the salmon and carrots on a bed of spinach. Sprinkle the top with additional seasoned rice vinegar, if desired. This recipe makes two servings.
Contact writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.
