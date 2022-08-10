WHAT'S COOKING?: Boiled or roasted … It’s time to ‘go nuts’

When I was growing up, August and September were truly delicious months because our family planted a huge peanut patch. When it was harvest time, we labored over the dirty job of pulling peanut bushes from the field and tossing them into the back of my Granddaddy Jay’s pickup truck. There was no shade nearby, so he would always drive over to his yard so we could enjoy “nature’s air conditioning” – a shady spot beneath a big oak tree behind his house. There my brother Bruce, Granddaddy and I … along with anyone else who wanted to help … picked the individual peanuts off of the bushes and put them into large buckets. Because the nuts attached to peanut bushes actually grow underground, you get somewhat dirty as you “pick peanuts.” But when you do it with friends and loved ones, the work is so pleasant. To boot, we never had to pay an expensive price for peanuts, and that was good for us because we could eat a huge pot full in one sitting. I will say once more that well-cooked Southern boiled peanuts are “a flavor adventure.”

While most people don’t add anything but water and salt to the pot before they boil their peanuts, others may put in a light pinch of sugar before the nuts begin to boil. Some people add slices of thick cured bacon (which is safe to add because it is cured and it must be removed from the pot before the peanuts are drained and served). Some folks sprinkle various dry seasonings such as Cajun seasonings in the water.

The key is to use “green” peanuts, which means the peanuts are raw, fresh peanuts from the field, and they haven’t been “dried” yet. (You see, folks spread peanuts out to “dry” if they are going to roast them in the oven. Many Southerners call roasted peanuts “parched” peanuts.) And please note that fully boiled peanuts freeze well, so you can cook plenty, eat your “fill” and put the remaining cooked peanuts into freezer bags and freeze them until you’re ready for a treat at a later date. Important note: Please remember to drain all of the water from the peanuts and allow them to cool completely before you package them in freezer bags. This will keep them from being “mushy” when you pull a bag from the freezer to enjoy them at a later date. And, DO NOT freeze roasted peanuts. Store them in airtight containers.

Added information: Nowadays, people are quite adventurous when it comes to food. If you’d like to try some out-of-the-ordinary nibbles for your family or guests, check out the following tastes from the National Peanut Board. The roasted nuts store well and make thoughtful gifts when packaged in pretty jars or tins.

Southern boiled peanuts

(This is a basic recipe that may be doubled or tripled as needed.)

2 to 3 pounds of “green” peanuts

About 1/2 cup salt, or more depending on how salty you like your peanuts

Water

1 teaspoon sugar, optional

In a basin, bowl or other large container wash the peanuts thoroughly until the outer hulls are totally clean. Put the peanuts in an appropriate-size pot. Cover the peanuts generously with fresh water. Add the salt (and sugar) and stir gently for a minute or so as you bring the peanuts to a boil, put a lid on the pot and lower the heat to “simmer” for one to two hours. Conduct taste tests by removing a large peanut, setting it aside to cool for a minute, opening it, and testing the nut within for “doneness” via its texture. Repeat this “test” until the peanuts are “done” to your liking. Remove the pot from the burner and let the nuts “sit” in the water for 15 to 30 minutes so some of the salt (or other seasoning(s) you may have added) will soak into the hulls before you drain the water from them. Again, allow them to cool a few minutes if you and your crowd are ready to devour them. Let them cool completely if you plan to bag them up and freeze them. Use thick, quality freezer bags and seal them well so none of the goodness will escape. Ah! Enjoy!

Hot and spicy peanuts

3 cups dry-roasted, unsalted peanuts

1 tablespoon peanut oil

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss the peanuts with peanut oil to coat them well. Pour the remaining ingredients in a resealable plastic bag and combine them by shaking the bag well. Add the peanuts to the bag and toss them gently to coat them evenly. Spread the peanuts in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake at 325 degrees in the center of the oven for 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven and loosen the nuts with a spatula. Allow them to cool on the pan and then store these spicy peanuts in a tightly covered container. This yields 9 servings.

Asian-style peanuts

3 cups dry-roasted, unsalted peanuts

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil

1 tablespoon light brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. In a medium bowl, toss the peanuts with soy sauce and sesame oil. Pour the remaining ingredients in a resealable plastic bag and combine them by shaking the bag well. Add the peanuts to the bag and toss them gently to coat them evenly. Spread the peanuts in a single layer on a nonstick baking sheet. Bake at 325 degrees in the center of the oven for 7 to 10 minutes. Remove peanuts from the oven and loosen the nuts with a spatula. Allow them to cool on the pan and then store these delicious peanuts in a tightly covered container. Yields 9 servings.