WHAT'S COOKING?: Blueberries continue to brighten summer

I thank all of you readers who sent messages about the blueberry column last week. And as I promised, this week I am giving a finely-tuned version of my age-old blueberry pound cake recipe, which I now call "Buttery Blueberry Pound Cake." If you heed the "notes" and follow the directions closely, this cake will be well received any time of year, but especially at a patriotic holiday celebration such as your upcoming Fourth of July picnic. Too, the Blueberry Delight can be "decorated" with clean, dry berries as described below.
Finally, to help you "top off" summer desserts, I added my mom's homemade ice cream recipe. We always celebrated Mom's birthday on the Fourth of July and always made ice cream to go atop whatever cake we made for her, so this is an extra special time of year to me. Please plan ahead to try these recipes out on your family and friends.
Buttery blueberry pound cake
1 pound (4 sticks) salted butter at room temperature
3 cups sugar, sifted once
6 eggs
4 cups White Lily all purpose flour, sifted once before measuring
3/4 cup milk
3 cups fresh blueberries, washed, drained, patted dry
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
NOTES: (1) Reserve one cup of sifted flour in a medium bowl so you may toss your washed, well drained, patted dry blueberries until they are lightly coated with the flour before adding them to the batter. This prevents the fruit from sinking to the bottom of the cake while it is baking; and, (2) Set out 4 sticks of butter, 6 eggs and 3/4 cup of milk and allow them to come to room temperature.
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and gradually add the sugar, beating well at medium speed with an electric mixer. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk and the vanilla extract and beat the ingredients until the batter is smooth. Set the mixer aside and use a ladle or a large spoon to "fold" in the last cup of flour with the blueberries in it until the batter is well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 300 degrees for one hour and 40 minutes or until a wooden pick or piece of uncooked spaghetti inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and allow it to cool on a rack before placing it on a cake plate. You may use various berries to garnish around the bottom of the cake if you prefer.
Blueberry delight
Layer One
1 cup self-rising flour
1 stick margarine, softened
1 cup chopped pecans
In a medium bowl, mix three ingredients and press the mixture into the bottom of a 9- x 13-inch glass baking dish. Preheat your oven and bake at 350 degrees until the crust is lightly browned - about 10 minutes. Set this aside to cool.
Layer two
8-ounce block cream cheese
1 cup 10X powdered sugar
1 small box (4-serving size) instant vanilla pudding mix
1/3 cup whole milk
1 cup Cool Whip
In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to mix these ingredients until they are creamy and spread this over the already cool Layer One.
Layer three
2 cans blueberry pie filling (or 5 cups homemade pie filling)
1 large tub Cool Whip
Simply spread the blueberry pie filling over Layer Two. Top that with a layer of Cool Whip. Cover tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight. Keep refrigerated until it is time to serve it. This makes plenty for a crowd.
To create a sense of patriotism for the Fourth of July or any patriotic holiday, wash and dry (on white paper towels) some whole blueberries and sliced strawberries or raspberries and distribute them across the top layer of Cool Whip. If you want to get very artistic, you can design an American flag using these fruits (and/or pitted cherries or raspberries, dried well so that juice doesn't "run" all over the Cool Whip). Cover the dish tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate it overnight. Keep it refrigerated until it's dessert time. This recipe makes plenty for a crowd.
Mom’s easy ice cream
(Before beginning, wash the churn, can, top and dasher with hot soapy and rinse well. Dry everything, and put the can in your freezer to chill.)
2 cans evaporated milk
2-1/2 cups sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons vanilla extract
4 to 5 eggs (beaten)
Stir all ingredients together in a large bowl until well combined. Pour into the churn can. Add whole milk until the contents reach the “fill line” marked on the can. Put the dasher in. Attach it to the churning mechanism, and churn for 40 to 45 minutes or until the electric churn stops. Remove the dasher and allow the ice cream to “set” in a churn filled with ice and rock salt for about 30 minutes. You may want to add bananas, chopped peaches, chopped strawberries, etc. to your ice cream. Just be sure to add the fruit before you add the extra milk to the fill line.
