WHAT'S COOKING?: Blueberries continue to brighten summer

NOTES : (1) Reserve one cup of sifted flour in a medium bowl so you may toss your washed, well drained, patted dry blueberries until they are lightly coated with the flour before adding them to the batter. This prevents the fruit from sinking to the bottom of the cake while it is baking; and, (2) Set out 4 sticks of butter, 6 eggs and 3/4 cup of milk and allow them to come to room temperature.

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Grease and flour a 10-inch tube cake pan. In a large mixing bowl, cream the butter and gradually add the sugar, beating well at medium speed with an electric mixer. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk, then 1 cup of flour, then 1/4 cup of milk and the vanilla extract and beat the ingredients until the batter is smooth. Set the mixer aside and use a ladle or a large spoon to "fold" in the last cup of flour with the blueberries in it until the batter is well combined. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake at 300 degrees for one hour and 40 minutes or until a wooden pick or piece of uncooked spaghetti inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan for 15 minutes. Remove the cake from the pan and allow it to cool on a rack before placing it on a cake plate. You may use various berries to garnish around the bottom of the cake if you prefer.