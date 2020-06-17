WHAT'S COOKING?: Blueberries can star in many recipes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Strawberries and blackberries have yielded so many wonderful desserts so far this summer. What with tasty trifles, fabulous fruit-topped cheesecakes and tarts and fruit cobblers. Summer is enough to make our appetites go into overdrive. Though I enjoy every fruit of the season, to me blueberries taste sweetest.

Now that blueberries are sparkling on our local bushes, it is the perfect time to buy some or go to a pick-your-own patch and bake a rich compote or perhaps Albertine Taylor's version of blueberry muffins. It is so simple, yet the muffins have a velvety texture. And the recipes for Blueberry Salad, "square" pie and scrumptious blueberry crunch are quite pleasing to most palates.

Next week I will share my blueberry pound cake recipe and a red, white, and blue dessert for upcoming Fourth of July celebrations.

Blueberry compote

4 cups well ripened blueberries, washed, drained well

1/2 cup mixed dried fruit bits

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/3 cup grape juice