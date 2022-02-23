WHAT'S COOKING? Biscuits tasty addition to meals

This past Friday I was startled a bit by a driver who pulled her car up beside me as I was walking to my car in a store parking lot. A lady (who said she recognized me) was ecstatic about her recent adventure in baking. “I am not a good baker at all,” she said. “But, I tried your chewy recipe, and it came out perfect. They were so delicious I made them again. In fact, everyone in my family enjoyed them.” She then inquired about an easy, “foolproof way to make biscuits because canned biscuits are not always in stock at the stores.” I got a pad and paper from my pocketbook and hurriedly jotted down the first recipe below. “This is the one we used a few times a week when I was growing up,” I explained. “It requires a measuring cup, a spoon, a bowl, one pan, two hands and four ingredients. You can’t get much easier than that,” I told her, also recommending that she slice the biscuits while they are still warm and fill them with a generous pat of butter so it can melt into the biscuit.

When I sat down to write this week’s column, I looked back and discovered it has been four years since I wrote a column about biscuits. So, I surmised that the “parking lot request” was an omen that it is time to share two recipes that I have gradually fine-tuned for purposes of simplicity and flavor, and I am rerunning a perfectly delicious bonus recipe. Please try these and warm your home with the smell of fresh baked biscuits any time of year.

Helpful comments: Instead of cutting or rolling the cookie dough and placing it on a cookie sheet, you may spoon the dough, in equal amounts, into lightly buttered muffin tins to bake them. These biscuits will have a crisp crust, but will be tender on the inside! I grew up in a family of six, so 12 biscuits gave each of us one biscuit to eat with the meal and one topped with jelly, jam, honey or syrup for dessert.

Quick biscuits

2 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cups self-rising flour

1/4 cup shortening

1 cup whole milk

Preheat your oven to 450 degrees. Put 1/2 teaspoonful of butter into each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin. Place the tin in the oven just until the butter is melted. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, shortening and milk and stir until well combined. Spoon this mixture in equal amounts into each cup of the muffin tin. Bake at 450 degrees for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

If you don’t have a muffin tin, you may use a baking sheet. First drop the biscuit dough by heaping spoonfuls onto waxed paper. Use some extra flour to “dust” your hands before you pick up each mound of dough and gently shape each into a biscuit, using your fingertips to flatten the tops a bit. Place the biscuits on the baking sheet. This should make 12 to 14 biscuits. Bake them at 450 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until they are golden brown and serve them while they are still warm.

Light biscuits

2 cups self-rising flour

1/4 cup margarine

8 ounces plain yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees. Use a large fork to combine the flour and margarine until the mixture resembles coarse meal. Add the yogurt and honey. Stir until the dry ingredients are totally moistened. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead four times. Roll the dough into a thickness of 1/2-inch and cut it into 2-inch biscuits. Place the biscuits on an ungreased baking sheet and bake them at 425 degrees for 12 minutes or until the biscuits are golden brown.

Cheese biscuits with flair

10 ounces of extra sharp Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup Land ‘O Lakes butter (not margarine)

2 cups plain flour, sifted

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce

1/4 teaspoon paprika

Dash or two of Cayenne pepper

Preheat your oven to 325 degrees Get out the largest cookie sheet you have. In a large bowl, fold (stir) all of the ingredients until they are well combined and form a thick, cheesy “dough.” Use your hands to form dough balls of equivalent size. Use a smooth, floured drinking glass or rolling pin to flatten the balls – the thinner you roll them, the crispier the “biscuits” will be. Carefully place them on a cookie sheet, fairly closely, because they will not spread as much as cookies do. Bake them at 325 degrees for about 15 minutes or until just very lightly browned. Allow them to cool for at least five minutes before removing them from the pan.

