WHAT'S COOKING?: Better diet makes family life enjoyable

Many folks have "broadened their horizons" as a side effect of staying at home day and night. Folks have been joking about the resultant weight gain in emails, in texts, and on social media. Thankfully, a great number of people have learned to conduct fitness activities at home, and people throughout America have been sharing the benefits of "cutting back a bit" and adopting modified low-carb diets.
Well, carbohydrates are the main source of energy in our diets, with fats second. So, if you want to lose weight, reducing fat and carb intake is a good way to do it. However, cutting them out as much as possible is neither sensible nor practical, as you will also be cutting out important nutrients.
Nutritionists stress that it is not wise to embark on a drastic reduction of carbohydrates all at once. If you introduce the new eating pattern gradually, you will not encounter the mood swings or hunger pangs that accompany drastic diets. Maintaining a balanced diet, with a slight reduction of carbs and fats, and cutting out fat- and carb-laden snack foods is a much more common-sense approach to maintaining a healthy weight during the remainder of this time spent nestling in our homes. With that in mind, I want to share with you a very flavorful two-dish meal that is both low in fat and low in carbohydrates. I hope you will set a nice dinner table and have a relaxing family meal, and may God bless you all.
Honey-mango spiced chicken
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup honey
1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon peel
2 ripe mangoes, peeled and diced
1 medium yellow onion, peeled, cut in eight sections
2 fresh jalapeno peppers, halved and seeded
1 tablespoon paprika
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
2 teaspoons garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground black pepper
1/2 teaspoon ground allspice
8 boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Spread two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a 9-x-13-inch-baking pan. In a medium bowl, combine the honey, lemon juice and lemon peel. Whisk until well blended. Remove 1/2 cup of the mixture and put it in a food processor or blender container. Set aside. Add mangoes to the honey-lemon mixture remaining in the medium bowl. Toss the mango until it is well coated and store it in the refrigerator.
To the honey-lemon mixture in the food processor or blender container, add onion, jalapenos, paprika, 1 tablespoon of oil, garlic salt, cinnamon, pepper and allspice. Process until very finely chopped, scraping down the sides when necessary. Spread this mixture evenly over both sides of the chicken pieces. Arrange the pieces in the prepared baking pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. Place the chicken on a serving platter and top each piece with a portion of the reserved mango. This recipe makes 8 servings.
Calypso rice
2 tablespoons Extra Virgin olive oil
2 cups long grain white rice
4 tablespoons honey
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
1 tablespoon Morton Lite Salt
1 teaspoon dried thyme, crushed
2 (14-1/2-ounce cans Swanson chicken broth)
1/2 teaspoon Tabasco sauce
3 cups finely chopped mustard greens
2 cups chopped yellow squash
1 cup chopped ripe tomato
In a large saucepan, heat oil over medium heat. Add the rice and cook and stir for about 4 minutes or until rice begins to brown. Add honey, garlic, salt and thyme. Cook and stir for two minutes. Add the broth, Tabasco sauce, greens, squash and tomatoes. Bring these ingredients to a boil. Cover the pan tightly and reduce heat to "low." Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the liquid has been absorbed. Remove from heat and let stand for about five minutes. "Fluff" this delicious rice with a fork and serve. This recipe makes 8 servings.
