WHAT'S COOKING?: Better diet makes family life enjoyable

Many folks have "broadened their horizons" as a side effect of staying at home day and night. Folks have been joking about the resultant weight gain in emails, in texts, and on social media. Thankfully, a great number of people have learned to conduct fitness activities at home, and people throughout America have been sharing the benefits of "cutting back a bit" and adopting modified low-carb diets.

Well, carbohydrates are the main source of energy in our diets, with fats second. So, if you want to lose weight, reducing fat and carb intake is a good way to do it. However, cutting them out as much as possible is neither sensible nor practical, as you will also be cutting out important nutrients.