WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Beef up’ Sundays with savory entrees

Someone told me just this past weekend that they so fondly remembered the “Sunday dinners” everyone looked forward to because it was the biggest home-cooked meal of the week. Instead of a three- or four-course meal, Southern families enjoyed a “nice” five- or six-course Sunday meal. I grew up in a family of six and we alternated our entrees between roast beef, baked or fried chicken, pork chops, country fried steak and ham. We always had baked macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes or white, brown or red rice, several vegetables, cornbread, rolls or biscuits and at least one dessert. After I had my own family, I carried on that tradition for many years until everyone grew up. Now, there are two permanent residents of my house, so I’ve changed my meal planning a bit. Since the best habits are hardest to break, I still cook a dinner every night, but I cook a smaller “nice” dinner on Sundays.