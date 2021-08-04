WHAT'S COOKING? ‘Beef up’ Sundays with savory entrees

Someone told me just this past weekend that they so fondly remembered the “Sunday dinners” everyone looked forward to because it was the biggest home-cooked meal of the week. Instead of a three- or four-course meal, Southern families enjoyed a “nice” five- or six-course Sunday meal. I grew up in a family of six and we alternated our entrees between roast beef, baked or fried chicken, pork chops, country fried steak and ham. We always had baked macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes or white, brown or red rice, several vegetables, cornbread, rolls or biscuits and at least one dessert. After I had my own family, I carried on that tradition for many years until everyone grew up. Now, there are two permanent residents of my house, so I’ve changed my meal planning a bit. Since the best habits are hardest to break, I still cook a dinner every night, but I cook a smaller “nice” dinner on Sundays.
My personal favorite meat on the Sunday rotation was roast beef, and Mom varied the recipe and method from time to time, but the results were always perfect. Please try one or all of the beef roast recipes below to boost your meal repertoire.
Please feel free to email me if you have an awesome entrée recipe you think readers and I may enjoy and may want to add to our main dish rotation.
Savory London Broil or ribeye roast
1 Reynolds Oven Bag (large size)
1 tablespoon flour
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons black pepper
1 tablespoon Morton Lite salt
3 to 4 pound London Broil OR
3 to 4 pound boneless beef ribeye roast
5 small-medium red potatoes, washed, quartered
1 small package peeled baby carrots, halved
1 large Vidalia onion, peeled, cut in wedges
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Shake a tablespoon of flour into the Reynolds Oven Bag. Twist the bag to close it and shake the flour until the bag is evenly coated inside. Place the bag in a 13x9x2-inch (or larger) baking pan with the opening toward the wide side of the pan. Combine the oregano, pepper and salt, and rub this mixture onto the surface of the roast. Place the roast into the oven bag. Arrange the vegetables around the roast in an even layer. Sprinkle the contents with additional salt and pepper, if desired.
Close the oven bag with the nylon tie. Cut three small slits in the top of the bag, and tuck the ends of the bag into the pan. Bake this roast on 350 degrees for two hours for “medium well” or two and a half hours for “done”. Use a large spoon to transfer the vegetables into a serving bowl. Melt the two tablespoons of butter and stir the seasoned salt into it. Toss this mixture with the vegetables. Place the roast beef on a serving platter and slice it as desired. This recipe makes eight servings.
Roast beef ‘n caramelized onions
3- to 4-pound sirloin tip or eye-of-round roast
2 tablespoons olive or vegetable oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
3 large Vidalia onions, sliced
4 tablespoons light brown sugar
3 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1-1/2 cups beef broth
3/4 cup beer (regular)
2 tablespoons cider vinegar
Heat the oil in a large skillet. Sprinkle the salt and pepper over the roast and rub it in a bit. Place the roast in the skillet and brown it well on all sides. Place the onion slices into your favorite crock pot (or slow cooker) and place the roast on top of the onions. In a large measuring cup, stir together the brown sugar and mustard. Then add the broth, beer and vinegar. Stir this well and pour it over the roast and onions. Cover the crock pot, set the temperature on “low” and cook this for 10 to 12 hours to produce a perfectly tender entrée.
Beef tenderloin
1 (3-1/2 pounds) well-trimmed beef tenderloin
1/2 cup vermouth
1/4 cup olive oil
1/2 cup minced shallots
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 minced garlic cloves
1-1/2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Preheat your oven to 450 degree. Fold under three inches of the small end of the meat and tie it with string. Combine the vermouth, olive oil, shallots, thyme, garlic cloves, salt and pepper in a large zip type bag. Add the tenderloin and seal the bag tightly. Marinate the meat for at least 8 hours, turning the bag occasionally to make sure all of the meat absorbs some liquid.
Remove the meat from the marinade and place it on a baking pan coated with cooking spray. Bake it for 40 to 45 minutes, until the temperature registers 145 degrees for rare or 160 degrees for medium. Bake it 15 to 20 minutes longer if you prefer it well done. Place the tenderloin on a platter and cover it with foil. Reserve the drippings. Let the roast stand 10 minutes.
Sauce
1 cup of vermouth
1-1/4 cups chicken broth
2 tablespoons tomato paste
1 tablespoon horseradish, optional
In a saucepan, bring the vermouth to a boil. Reduce the heat to “simmer” and stir frequently until the vermouth is reduced or “cooks down” to 1/2 cup. Stir in the chicken broth and simmer this for 10 minutes. Stir in the reserved meat drippings, tomato paste and (optional) horseradish. Simmer this for 5 minutes. Serve this sauce with the tenderloin.
