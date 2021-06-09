WHAT'S COOKING? Beans provide delicious nutrition

One of my great friends and her family spent a good part of Memorial Day weekend picking, snapping and canning 51 quarts of green beans, also known in the South as “string beans” or “snap beans." She posted an impressive picture of the perfect jars of beans neatly lined in 10 rows of five plus one. One of our other friends commented online, “That’s almost a quart a week” (to eat during the coming year). Well I could totally relate to their diligent efforts because every summer my family spent many hours blanching and freezing enough green beans and other vegetables to keep us supplied for most of the year. The only things we actually “canned” back then were various kinds of pickles, relish, beets and tomatoes.

My friend’s post prompted me to research the nutrition packed into green beans, by referring to the great database of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). I found out that a measured cup of commercially canned green beams has 28 calories, 0.55 grams (g) of fat, 2.6 g of fiber, 1.94 g of natural sugar, 1.42 g protein and 5.66 g of carbohydrates. In terms of nutrients, one cup contains: 130 milligrams (mg) of potassium, 30 mg of phosphorus, 18 mg of magnesium, 17 mg of calcium, 1.2 mg of iron, 52.5 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K, 32 mcg of folate, and 24 mcg of vitamin A. Please note that, one cup of drained canned green beans also contains 362 mcg of sodium so you may want to rinse canned beans before using them. The USDA recommends: “For the best source of nutrients and the lowest sodium, choose fresh or frozen greens beans and other vegetables,” keeping in mind that they take quite a bit longer to cook. That shared, I encourage you to try the following recipes that are truly delicious and nutritious!