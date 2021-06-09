WHAT'S COOKING? Beans provide delicious nutrition

One of my great friends and her family spent a good part of Memorial Day weekend picking, snapping and canning 51 quarts of green beans, also known in the South as “string beans” or “snap beans." She posted an impressive picture of the perfect jars of beans neatly lined in 10 rows of five plus one. One of our other friends commented online, “That’s almost a quart a week” (to eat during the coming year). Well I could totally relate to their diligent efforts because every summer my family spent many hours blanching and freezing enough green beans and other vegetables to keep us supplied for most of the year. The only things we actually “canned” back then were various kinds of pickles, relish, beets and tomatoes.
My friend’s post prompted me to research the nutrition packed into green beans, by referring to the great database of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). I found out that a measured cup of commercially canned green beams has 28 calories, 0.55 grams (g) of fat, 2.6 g of fiber, 1.94 g of natural sugar, 1.42 g protein and 5.66 g of carbohydrates. In terms of nutrients, one cup contains: 130 milligrams (mg) of potassium, 30 mg of phosphorus, 18 mg of magnesium, 17 mg of calcium, 1.2 mg of iron, 52.5 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin K, 32 mcg of folate, and 24 mcg of vitamin A. Please note that, one cup of drained canned green beans also contains 362 mcg of sodium so you may want to rinse canned beans before using them. The USDA recommends: “For the best source of nutrients and the lowest sodium, choose fresh or frozen greens beans and other vegetables,” keeping in mind that they take quite a bit longer to cook. That shared, I encourage you to try the following recipes that are truly delicious and nutritious!
Steamed, tender summer veggies
2 cups green beans, snapped in bite-size pieces
1-1/2 cups butter beans
2 cups seeded tomatoes, cut in bite-size pieces
2 or 3 pods seeded okra, cut in bite-size pieces
3 cups water
2 teaspoons Lite salt
2 cups tender white corn cut from cob
4 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Boil both kinds of beans, tomatoes and okra in the salted water until they are tender. Add the raw corn kernels (cut from the cob) and cook over medium heat until the vegetables are tender, but not mushy. Use a colander to drain the vegetables and put them into a nice glass bowl. Add the butter and pepper. (You may also add garlic salt, dried chopped onion or other spices you prefer.) Toss the veggies until everything is well combined. This recipe makes eight healthy servings.
Garden fresh veggie casserole
2 cups green beans, snapped in bite-size pieces
6 medium yellow squash
2 medium cucumbers
1 large Vidalia onion, peeled, coarsely chopped
2 large tomatoes, cubed
3 cups fresh corn off-the-cob
Salt and pepper to taste
Italian salad dressing
1-1/2 to 2 cups fresh grated cheddar OR Parmesan cheese
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees and grease a large, deep, oblong casserole dish (remember raw vegetables take up a lot of room, but they "cook down"). Wash the snapped green beans. Wash and cut the squash, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes into slices. Use a colander to drain off any excess water. In the casserole dish, alternate layers of beans, squash, cucumbers, onions and tomatoes. Evenly spread the fresh corn as the top layer. Lightly sprinkle Italian dressing, salt and pepper over each individual layer.
Bake this, covered, at 375 degrees for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle fresh grated cheddar or Parmesan cheese over the top and bake it, uncovered, for about 10 minutes. This does not require much work, yet it makes a "heaping helping" of real vegetable casserole. You may omit any vegetable you don’t like and/or add layers of your favorite vegetables.
Marinated bean and cucumber salad
2 large cucumbers
1 (1-pound) can whole green beans, drained
1 (1-pound) can red kidney beans
1/4 cup sugar
1/2 cup green bell pepper, chopped
1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/2 cup balsamic vinegar
Salt and pepper to taste
Peel both cucumbers and slice them in quarters lengthwise. Use a sharp knife to cut the thin strip of seeds (lengthwise) from each quarter. Discard the seeds. Then dice the cucumber into a large salad bowl. Add both cans of drained beans, sugar, green bell pepper, onion, oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper and gently stir until the ingredients are well combined. Cover the bowl and refrigerate until you are ready to serve it. Be sure to drain any extra liquid from the salad before serving it. This recipe makes 6 servings.
Southern-style green beans
1 medium ham hock (or four slices of bacon fried just until done, drained)
2-1/2 cups water
1 teaspoon sugar
2 teaspoons Morton Lite salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
2 large cans of your favorite brand of green beans with potatoes
In a large, heavy pot, boil the ham hock (or whole pieces of lightly fried bacon) in two and a half cups of water, one teaspoon of sugar, 3 teaspoons of salt and 2 teaspoons of pepper for about 30 minutes on medium to low heat (keep at a low boil for about 20 minutes). Add the green beans with potatoes. Stir the ingredients well. Cover the pot and bring the ingredients to a boil, stir again, and then “low simmer” the beans until you are ready to serve them (at least 20 minutes). YOU MAY use this same recipe and method of cooking, but substitute the green beans with white lima beans, tiny green butter beans, or another vegetable you enjoy.
