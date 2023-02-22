Having received emails from several readers about their “need” for some “hearty” chili recipes so they may warm themselves on the cold evenings, I am hereby answering their requests. To be sure, none of us can do anything to change the weather but we can stir up the following chilies that are simple to prepare, yet bursting with incredible flavor … and each of them takes no more than an hour from start to simmering finish.

I guarantee the recipes below will provide you with chili that will nourish and warm you through-and-through. They are a treat for your taste buds, too, and they may even brighten your day!

Basic Mexi-chili

(This recipe is easy to digest because it has no beans, meat or poultry, only beef broth.)

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes in puree

3 cups beef broth (or low-sodium broth)

15-ounce can tender white corn, drained

Shredded cheddar cheese, sour cream and tortilla chips, for serving

In a medium saucepan, heat the olive oil until it’s simmering. Add the onion and garlic and cook over high heat, stirring, until these veggies are barely softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin and chipotle powder and season with salt. Cook these ingredients until the liquid has evaporated (about 5 minutes). Stir in the flour, the tomato paste and the crushed tomatoes in puree. Add the beef broth and drained corn and simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the chili has thickened slightly, about 30 minutes. Ladle the chili into bowls and serve topped with cheddar cheese and sour cream and serve with tortilla chips.

Sauce-to-taste chili

2 pounds of ground chuck, ground sirloin, or ground turkey

1 large yellow onion, chopped

28-ounce can of crushed tomatoes in puree

2 cups beef broth (or low-sodium broth)

15- to 19-ounce can of red kidney beans, undrained

1/3 cup Worcestershire Sauce

2 packages (1-1/4 ounce each) chili seasoning mix

Dash or two of hot sauce

In a large nonstick pot, brown the ground beef or poultry. Add the onion and cook for about eight minutes. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Heat this mixture to boiling, and reduce the heat to simmer, stirring often, with the lid slightly “cocked” for about 40 minutes to allow the flavors to blend. If it is not spicy enough for you, add another dash of hot sauce, stir and simmer for 5 more minutes.

Three-bean-veggie chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

2 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1 green bell pepper, seeded and diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

28-ounce can of diced tomatoes

15-ounce can of red kidney beans, garbanzo beans, black beans

2 teaspoons Tabasco pepper sauce

2 teaspoons chili powder

Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Brown the onion. Add the carrots, green bell pepper and garlic. Cook until the vegetables are tender (about 15 minutes), stirring occasionally. Stir in the tomatoes with their liquid, red kidney beans, garbanzo beans, black beans, Tabasco sauce and chili powder. Heat this mixture to boiling over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and put a lid on the pan. Simmer the chili for at least 30 minutes to allow the flavors to blend, stirring occasionally. This recipe makes six servings.

Deluxe seafood chili

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 large white or yellow onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

28-ounce can of diced tomatoes

1 or 2 teaspoons Tabasco pepper sauce

1 teaspoon salt

8 ounces small shrimp or bay scallops

6 ounces lump crabmeat, picked over to remove any cartilage

Chopped cilantro for topping (optional)

Heat the oil in a 4-quart saucepan over medium heat. Add the celery, onion and garlic. Cook on high for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the cumin and chili powder and cook for one minute. Stir in the tomatoes with their liquid, Tabasco sauce and salt. Heat this mixture to boiling over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and put a lid on the pan. Simmer for at least 15 minutes to blend the flavors. Stir in the small shrimp or scallops and crabmeat and heat to boiling. Reduce the heat to medium and cook for 5 minutes or until the seafood is tender. To serve, ladle the chili into bowls and sprinkle it with chopped cilantro (optional). This recipe, which is great served over rice, makes six servings.