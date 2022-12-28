WHAT'S COOKING?: Baking cookies can help warm a home

It is December 28 and children are out of school and college for at least another week. With the tremendously blustery days we’ve been having, it may be nice to stay inside for a while, turn off the electronic gadgets for an hour or so and bake some homemade cookies — group projects that will fill your home with an awesome, welcoming aroma and make your tastebuds happy.

Buttery orange white chip cookies

2-¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter at room temperature

½ cup granulated sugar

½ cup packed light brown sugar

1 large egg

3 teaspoons grated orange peel

2 cups (12-ounce package) Nestle Toll House White Morsels

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking soda and salt by gently tossing the ingredients well with a fork. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter, granulated sugar and brown sugar until creamy. Beat in the egg and orange peel. Gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the morsels until they are evenly distributed throughout the batter. Drop by rounded tablespoon onto ungreased cookie sheets. Bake the cookies for about 10 minutes or just until the edges are light golden brown. Cool them on the baking sheets for a few minutes before moving them to waxed paper to finish cooling. This recipe makes about 3-1/2 dozen cookies.

Graham cookies

3 cups crushed graham crackers

1-½ sticks butter or margarine, softened

1 teaspoon baking soda

1-½ cup plain flour

1 cup sugar

½ cup light brown sugar

2 eggs, beaten

1 teaspoons vanilla extract

16 to 18 ounces milk chocolate chips

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. This recipe will come out well if you stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl. Drop the cookie dough by the teaspoonful onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Crispy oatmeal-raisin and chocolate chip cookies

1 cup sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1 egg, beaten

1 cup margarine, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup vegetable oil

1 cup Rice Krispies, lightly crushed in a Ziploc bag

1 cup oatmeal (optional)

1 cup raisins (optional)

1 cup chocolate chips (optional)

3-½ cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, beat together the sugar, brown sugar, egg, margarine, vanilla and vegetable oil until well combined. Stir in crushed Rice Crispies, oatmeal, raisins, and chocolate chips until well distributed. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, salt and cream of tartar. Gradually stir this dry mixture into the cookie mixture in the large bowl. Drop by the spoonful onto a cookie sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes at 350 degrees.

Scrumptious snowballs

½ cup powdered sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1-¾ cups all-purpose flour

²⁄³ cup finely chopped pecans

More powdered sugar for rolling

Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract with a spoon until the ingredients are smooth. Stir in the flour un until a smooth dough forms. Stir in the pecans. Scoop the dough by teaspoon and roll them into 1-inch balls. Place them about two inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet.

Bake these cookies for about eight minutes or until they are very lightly browned. While they are still warm, roll them in powdered sugar and place them on waxed paper to cool. After they have cooled completely, roll them in the powdered sugar once more and store them in an airtight container until you are ready to serve them. Be sure to treat yourself to a few.

Original chocolate chip cookies in-a-pan

2-¼ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, room temperature

¾ cup granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 large, fresh eggs

2 cups (12-ounce package) Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels

1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts (optional)

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a 15x10-inch jelly-roll pan or a large, deep cookie sheet. In one bowl, sift together the flour, baking soda and salt. Toss lightly with a fork to be sure the dry ingredients are evenly combined. In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the butter, granulated sugar, brown sugar and vanilla extract. Add the eggs, one at a time, beating after each addition. Gradually beat in the flour mixture. Stir in the morsels and nuts (if you choose to use nuts). Spread this wonderful batter into the prepared pan and bake the pan cookies for 20 to 25 minutes. Be sure they are just golden brown on top. Cool the pan, and then cut the “cookies” into squares or bars. This recipe makes about four dozen “cookies,” according to how big you cut the squares or bars.