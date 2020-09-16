WHAT'S COOKING? Apples can be quite versatile

In a large bowl, put in the slices of onion, apples, oranges, onion and celery. Add the chopped dates or raisins and nuts. Whether you use pre-made spinach salad or fresh spinach leaves, wash them well and cut off the bottom part of the stems. You may choose to tear the leaves into small pieces or leave them whole. Pat the leaves dry with clean paper towels. Put the spinach into the bowl and toss all ingredients until they are evenly combined. Salad is best topped with a vinaigrette dressing, but this salad goes well with any dressing.