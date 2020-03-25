WHAT'S COOKING?: Take time to enjoy ‘creating’ a cake

Over the years, I've been asked so many questions by readers who had various problems getting their cakes to turn out with a smooth texture and not-quite-so-dry on the inside as well as “level across the top.” I always suggest that aspiring bakers invest in well made, heavy cake pans if they want their cakes to be smooth and “even,” especially if you tap them on the countertop several times to get the air bubbles out of the batter. If by some chance you have oven racks that are not level, simply cool your cake layers on racks and refrigerate them until they are very cold. Then, use a sharp, serrated knife to carefully even out the tops of the layers.

Almost 13 years ago, I received a very kind letter from Margaret Darby who was both complimentary of "What’s Cooking" and curious about particular matters of baking. Among other concerns, Margaret wanted to know the best way to "cream" ingredients together when you're mixing up a cake.

When you are setting out on a cake project, remember: (1) to use fresh large eggs, set out for about 15 minutes to reach room temperature; (2) to use fresh flour (if you use self-rising, you may omit the baking powder and salt from the recipe); (3) to invest in name brand butter, sour cream, cream cheese, etc. Sometimes I think some generics are "diluted" just a bit.