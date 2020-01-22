I truly was "flooded" with emails from appreciative readers who plan to try the breakfast recipes I shared last week. Many of them noted that they don't have time to actually cook a nice breakfast on weekdays but that they do plan to try the recipes on weekends and holiday mornings. Beyond that, several readers asked for some additional sweet "pick-up-and-eat" type recipes that they may make for the upcoming Super Bowl and/or for Valentine's Day gift bags or boxes.
Just a hint: These treats are also good for receptions, showers and parties of all kinds. Stay tuned to next week's column for my sharing of several save-the-date announcements for weddings throughout this year and a very special new-baby-on-the-way announcement. I am so thankful that our family and close friends are definitely gearing up for another great year of special events and fellowship.
Lightly sweetened ricotta puffs
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking powder
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 eggs
1 pound tub ricotta cheese
2-1/2 cups vegetable oil
2 tablespoons white powdered sugar
Heat the vegetable oil in a deep saucepan to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, vanilla extract, eggs and ricotta cheese together until all ingredients are well combined. Carefully add a tablespoon of this "batter" to the hot oil one at a time. In about a minute, the batter will form a "puff" and will turn golden brown. Carefully dip it out and place it on a surface that has been lined with white paper towel. Continue this process until you have about two dozen puffs. Sprinkle these puffs with powdered sugar, or you may opt to sprinkle the puffs lightly with a mixture of cinnamon and sugar.
Favorite chocolate caramel nut bars
14 ounces Kraft caramels
1 can evaporated milk, divided
1 package German Chocolate cake mix with pudding
1/2 cup (1 stick) margarine, melted
1-1/2 cups chopped walnuts, divided
1 cup Baker’s Semi-Sweet Real Chocolate Chips, divided
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Melt the caramels with 1/3 cup of the milk in a heavy saucepan over low heat, stirring continually until smooth. Set this aside. In a large bowl, combine the remaining milk, cake mix and margarine. Press half of the cake mixture onto the bottom of a 9-x13-inch baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for eight minutes. Sprinkle one cup of the walnuts and a half cup of the chocolate chips over the crust. Top this with the caramel mixture, spreading to the edges of the pan. Top this with teaspoonfuls of the remaining cake mixture. Press very gently into the caramel mixture. Sprinkle the top with the remaining half cup of the walnuts and half cup of the chocolate chips. Bake at 350 degrees for 18 minutes. Cool and cut into bars. This recipe makes 24 bars.
Super easy rocky road fudge
2 cups (12-ounce package) Nestle Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels
1 can Nestle Carnation Sweetened Condensed Milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups miniature marshmallows
1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)
Line a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with foil. Lightly rub butter over the foil to “lightly grease” the pan. In a large, uncovered bowl, microwave the morsels and sweetened condensed milk on high power for one minute. Stir the morsels. They may retain some of their original shape. If necessary, microwave for additional 15-second intervals, stirring just until the morsels are melted. Stir in the vanilla extract. Fold in the marshmallows and nuts (nuts optional). Press the mixture into the prepared baking pan. Refrigerate the fudge until you are ready to serve the fudge. Lift the foil from the pan. Remove the foil, and cut this delicious fudge into pieces and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. This recipe makes four dozen pieces.
Delicious peanut butter fudge
4 cups white sugar
1 (12 fluid ounce) can evaporated milk
1 cup Land 'O Lakes butter
1 cup crunchy peanut butter
1 (7-ounce) jar marshmallow cream
Butter a 9x13-inch baking dish and set it aside. Butter a 3-quart saucepan. Place the buttered saucepan over medium heat, and combine the sugar, evaporated milk and 1 cup of butter within the saucepan. Heat the "syrup" ingredients to between 234 and 240 degrees, or until a small amount of the "syrup" dropped into cold water forms a soft ball that flattens when it is removed from the water and placed on a flat surface. Remove this mixture from the heat and stir in the peanut butter and marshmallow cream. Stir the ingredients vigorously until the mixture is smooth. Pour this quickly into the prepared 9x13-inch baking dish. Allow the fudge to cool completely before cutting it into squares. It is best to store this yummy fudge in an airtight container in the fridge. Remove it from the fridge a few minutes before sinking your teeth into this sweet treat.
