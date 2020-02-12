WHAT'S COOKING?: Spread your love with special treats

With Valentine’s Day only two days away, thoughts of love abound in people’s minds – romantic love, love for family members and friends. I started preparing for Valentine’s Day this past weekend. I took quite a while to pick out cards for many special people in my life. I picked out candy and some small gifts to go along with the cards. Then, I thought to myself, “I put time, money and care into each purchase I made, but I should stir up some treats for the folks I love.” So, I flipped through my stack of easy-to-make recipes that are simple enough to allow your children and/or grandchildren to help you stir up if you so desire.

I pulled out “cheesecake” because it can be transformed with a decorative swirling of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup. Too, you may choose to put blueberries, strawberries, cherries or other fruit on top. As I continued to browse, I also chose some no-bake treats that contain two healthy ingredients – peanut butter and rolled oats. And, I selected the Fantasy Fudge because you may choose to use caramel, butterscotch or white chocolate chips to customize the fudge to your loved one's liking. I hope you and your loved ones will enjoy these recipes, all of which contain vanilla extract. Please remember to use vanilla extract, NOT vanilla flavoring or these desserts will not “set” correctly. Finally, I remind you all of my favorite saying: “Every good recipe includes love.”