Christmas day, Jesus' birthday, is exactly one week from today. In anticipation of one of the two most special days of the year (the other being Easter), I have been enjoying uplifting plays and cantatas at area churches, town tree lightings and parades and various dinners since Dec. 1. Such holiday festivities help us feel the "magic" of Christmas. Most assuredly, the Christmas season brings out the best in people. Please let it bring out the love in you now and throughout the days and years ahead.
Those feelings expressed, please allow me to share a few more easy-to-prepare recipes that you may consider for holiday meals or any time of year.
Strawberry Nut
Fruit Salad
2 (3-ounce) packages sugar-free strawberry Jell-O
1 cup boiling water
1 can crushed pineapple
2 (10-ounce) packages frozen strawberries, thawed
2 bananas, mashed
1 cup chopped pecans
12 ounces sour cream
In a large glass bowl, dissolve the Jell-O in boiling water. Fold in the pineapple, strawberries, bananas and nuts. Place half of this mixture in a 12-inch casserole dish and chill. When the mixture has set, spread sour cream over the top. Spoon the remaining Jell-O mixture over the sour cream. Then, chill the “salad” until it is firm. You may choose to top this "salad" (which may double as a dessert) with some chopped pecans that have been lightly toasted
Orange-glazed carrots supreme
1-1/2 pounds carrots (8 or 9 carrots)
1 cup fresh orange juice
2 teaspoons salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro (optional)
Peel the carrots and cut them into 2-inch lengths. Halve or quarter the pieces lengthwise so that all pieces are the same thickness. Place the carrots in a large skillet with fresh orange juice, salt and pepper. Bring these ingredients to a boil. Reduce the heat to simmer. Cover, and cook over simmering heat, tossing occasionally, until the carrots are tender – six to eight minutes. Uncover. Cook until the liquid is reduced to a glaze – two to three minutes more. Stir in two tablespoons cilantro if desired. Serve these carrots immediately.
Roaster Bag Chicken
1 whole chicken, cut up
1 envelope onion soup mix
1 cup uncooked brown rice
1 cup water
1 can cream of chicken soup
Spray your slow cooker with non-stick cooking spray. Combine the rice, water and cream of chicken soup in a bowl and pour this mixture into the slow cooker. Put the chicken pieces into a roaster bag with the dry soup mix. Inflate the bag, twisting the top, and shake the bag to coat the chicken pieces with the soup mix. Puncture 4 to 6 holes in the bottom of the bag. Fold the top and place the bag on top of the rice. Cook the chicken on low for 8 to 10 hours (over night or while you are at work). To serve, place the chicken pieces on a platter and the rice in a bowl. (You may substitute cream of mushroom soup or cream of onion soup for the cream of chicken soup.) This recipe makes six perfect servings.
Ham and tomato rice casserole
1 cup baked ham, cut into small pieces
1 cup uncooked rice
1 large can tomatoes (about 6-1/2 cups)
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 cup onion, minced
You have free articles remaining.
1 cup cheese, grated
1 cup boiling water
1/3 cup olive oil
Preheat your oven to 325 degrees. Stir all of the ingredients together in a large bowl and pour the mixture into a large casserole dish; cover. Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour. Remove the lid and bake another 1/2 hour to an hour. This recipe makes 4 to 6 delicious servings. Double the recipe if you plan to feed a crowd, but bake it in two dishes so your rice will cook properly.
German chocolate cake truffles
18.25-ounce package German chocolate cake mix
16-ounce container milk chocolate ready-to-spread frosting
2 cups toasted coconut, divided
1-3/4 cups toasted finely chopped pecans, divided
Wax paper
4 (7-ounce) containers milk chocolate dipping chocolate
Candy dipping fork
Paper or aluminum foil baking cups
Prepare and bake the cake mix according to package directions in a lightly greased 13-x 9-inch pan. Allow the cake to cool completely in the pan (about 30 minutes). Crumble the cake into a large bowl. Scoop the frosting by spoonfuls over the cake crumbles. Sprinkle the ingredients with one cup each of the coconut and pecans. Stir these ingredients gently just until they are thoroughly combined. Using a cookie scoop, scoop the mixture into 1-1/4-inch balls. Roll them in your hands and place the balls on wax paper-lined baking sheets. Cover them and chill them for one hour.
Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 cup of coconut and 3/4 cup pecans. Stir them well. Melt the dipping chocolate, one container at a time, according to package directions. Using a candy dipping fork, dip the chilled balls in the melted chocolate, allowing the excess chocolate to drip off. Place the coated truffles on wax paper-lined cookie sheets. Sprinkle the tops with the coconut-pecan mixture. You may also drizzle them with white icing if you prefer. Chill them for at least 30 minutes or until they are “set”. Place the truffles in attractive baking cups to serve them.
Red Velvet Cake
3/4 cup Crisco
2-1/4 cups sugar
3 eggs
3-3/4 cups sifted
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 small bottles red food coloring
3 tablespoons cocoa powder
1-1/2 teaspoons white vinegar
1-1/2 cups buttermilk
3/4 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, cream the Crisco, sugar and eggs. Add red food coloring. Using a separate bowl, sift and measure the flour. Put the flour back into the sifter and add cocoa and salt to the sifter; sift again. Add the flour mixture, vanilla and buttermilk to the creamed mixture and beat well. In a small cup, stir the baking soda and vinegar. Pour it into the batter, but don’t beat it. Instead, fold it in with a spoon or spatula. Pour this into three greased and floured 9-inch cake pans that have been lined with parchment paper. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Let layers cool for 10 minutes before inverting the layers onto a flat surface to let cool completely before frosting with Butter Frosting.
Butter Frosting
4 tablespoons cornstarch
2 cups cold water
4 sticks butter or margarine
1 box 10X powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a saucepan, combine cornstarch and cold water. Cook it on medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine butter or margarine, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with a hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. Frosts three layers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.