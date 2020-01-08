With the College Football Championship and Super Bowl just around the corner, countless households of sports enthusiasts everywhere are planning their game-time snacks and menus for playoff games and for the "Big Game." For the entrée, I am most probably going to "do" a boneless pork loin cut or maybe some carefully prepared ribs. A simple tossed salad would round out any game day meal. "But, what about an appetizer and something sweet?" I pondered.
Because we have had so many dips and finger foods at functions lately, I am going to stick with some basic appetizers. Too, I am planning to prepare an easy "sweet treat" for my game-day dessert. After all, every get-together should be enjoyed from the beginning until the end.
Easy party mix
2 pounds roasted, peanuts
4 cups small pretzels
1 box Cheerios
1 box Corn Chex
4 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1/2 teaspoon onion salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoning salt
1 cup vegetable oil
Preheat your oven to 200 degrees. In the largest bowl you have, combine all dry ingredients (peanuts, pretzels, Cheerios and Chex). In a separate bowl, stir Worcestershire sauce, salts and oil together until well combined. Pour this mixture over the dry ingredients and toss to coat as evenly as possible. Pour onto lightly greased (buttered) cookie sheets and bake at 200 degrees for two hours, stirring every 20 minutes. Allow the party mix to cool, and place it in an airtight container until you are ready to serve it.
Sausage-cheese rounds
3 cups Bisquick
1 pound ground sausage, browned, drained
4 cups shredded Cheddar
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon parsley
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet. In a large bowl, mix all ingredients thoroughly with a large spoon. With clean hands, shape this mixture into 1-inch balls or “rounds.” Bake these at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove them from the pan and drain them on a white paper towel. Serve warm. This recipe makes about six dozen sausage rounds. If you want to prepare them ahead of time and serve them after guests have arrived, bake them at 350 until they are very lightly browned. As go attendees begin arriving, warm them on 300 degrees for about 10 or 15 minutes.
Toasted pecans
2 egg whites
1 cup brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups pecan halves
Preheat your oven to 250 degrees. In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites until stiff. Gradually add brown sugar and vanilla. Fold in pecan halves until they are well coated. “Grease” a cookie sheet with margarine and place the coated pecans in a single layer on the cookie sheet. Bake at 250 degrees for 30 minutes. Turn the oven off and let the pecans set for 30 minutes. Store the toasted pecans in a Ziplock bag or other airtight container until its time to serve them.
Pork tenderloin
(Cut into individual slices before you place them in the bag or after they've been cooked.)
1 Reynolds Oven Bag (large size)
2 tablespoons flour
1/2 cup frozen orange juice concentrate, thawed, strained
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
2 pork tenderloins (1 pound each)
2 tablespoons seasoned salt
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Shake the flour into the Reynolds Oven Bag. Twist the bag to close it, and shake the flour until the bag is evenly coated inside. Place the bag into a 13x9x2-inch baking pan with the opening towards the wide side of the pan. Add the orange juice, honey and mustard to the oven bag. Squeeze the bag to blend in the flour. Sprinkle the tenderloins with the seasoned salt to suit your taste. Place the tenderloins in the oven bag. Close the oven bag with the nylon tie. Cut three small slits in the top of the bag, and tuck the ends of the bag into the pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. This recipe makes six servings.
Sweet and saucy ribs
2 pounds pork baby back ribs
1 teaspoon black pepper
2-1/2 cups barbecue sauce (not mesquite flavored)
8 ounce jar cherry jam or preserves
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 teaspoon salt
Additional salt and black pepper to taste
Trim any excess fat from the ribs. Rub one teaspoon of black pepper over the ribs. If using baby back ribs, cut the ribs into 2-rib portions. Place the ribs into the slow cooker. In a bowl, combine the barbecue sauce, jam, mustard and one quarter teaspoon of salt. Pour this mixture over the ribs. Cover and cook on low for six to eight hours or until ribs are tender. You may season with additional salt and pepper if desired. Serve ribs with sauce.
Chocolate toffee bar cake
1 package Duncan Hines German Chocolate Cake Mix
1 can sweetened condensed milk
1 jar (12.25 ounces) caramel topping
8-ounces Extra Rich 'N Creamy Cool Whip
8-ounces bag Heath Milk Chocolate Toffee Bits
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Prepare the cake according to package directions. Bake it in a greased 9x13-inch pan. Cool the cake completely in the pan on a wire rack. Gently poke holes in the top of the cake using the handle end of a wooden spoon. In a bowl, combine the sweetened condensed milk and caramel topping. Slowly pour this mixture in the holes in the cake. Spread the Cool Whip over the cake. Cover the cake and keep it refrigerated until you are ready to serve it. Before serving the cake, sprinkle the top with toffee bits.
