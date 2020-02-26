WHAT'S COOKING?: Nutritious spinach fortifies your system

Whether you use pre-made spinach salad or fresh spinach leaves, wash them well and cut off the bottom part of the stems. You may choose to tear the leaves into small pieces or leave them whole. Pat the leaves dry with clean paper towels. Place the leaves into a bowl large enough to allow you to “toss” all of the ingredients. Add the slices of onion, apples, oranges and celery. Add the chopped dates or raisins and nuts. Toss these ingredients until they are evenly combined. Put this colorful, fruity salad into your favorite salad serving bowl. It is best topped with a vinaigrette dressing, but this salad goes well with any dressing.