One evening last week I was just beginning to cook dinner when I heard the email notification tone on my phone “ping.” “Well,” I thought, “I’ll check on that email after I finish cooking.” About 20 minutes into the dinner preparation process I heard the “ping” again and glanced to see it was the same person. “I quickly responded, “I’m cooking. I will get back to you shortly.” After I turned everything on “low simmer,” I read the full email and saw the urgency. With only nine days remaining ‘til Christmas the reader’s urgent inquiry was about recipes for fruitcake cookies and for a good fruitcake recipe.
That round of e-communication caused me to review the recipes for holiday fare I’ve been sharing since November 1. From appetizers to salads to side dishes to entrees to desserts to knick-knack treats … I’ve offered recipes to help make this a truly delicious time of year! Now that Christmas is finally here we should take time to enjoy the day by reading the Christmas story together, singing a few songs and enjoying food and fellowship!
Tomorrow is the beginning of bowl game parties galore and preparations for New Year’s celebrations. In fact, a number of readers also asked for more “finger food” ideas for coming get-togethers. Please accept my wishes for you all to have a safe, blessed Christmas day and wonderful days ahead.
Fudgy cocoa no-bake treats
3 cups quick-cooking rolled oats
2/3 cup creamy or crunchy peanut butter
1/2 cup chopped peanuts (optional)
2 cups sugar
1 stick butter or margarine
1/2 cup milk
1/2 cup Hershey’s cocoa
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Line a cookie sheet with wax paper or foil. Measure the oats, peanut butter and peanuts; set aside. Combine the sugar, butter, milk and cocoa in a medium saucepan. Cook these ingredients over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the mixture comes to a rolling boil. Remove the pan from the heat. Add the oats, peanut butter, peanuts and vanilla and stir quickly, until the ingredients are well combined. Immediately drop the mixture by heaping teaspoons onto parchment paper, wax paper or foil. When the treats are completely cool, place them in a airtight container and store them in a dry place. This recipe makes about four dozen treats.
Brown sugar cute cutouts
1/2 cup brown sugar (packed)
1 cup unsalted butter, (at room temperature)
2-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 cup very finely chopped pecans
Preheat your oven to 300 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, combine the brown sugar and butter with a spoon until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the flour, salt and vanilla extract until all ingredients are well combined. Stir in the pecans. Please note that this dough will be quite stiff. Divide the dough in half. Roll one half about 1/4-inch thick between two sheets of waxed paper. Gently remove the top sheet of waxed paper. Using a variety of 2-inch Christmas cookie cutters, cut out about 16 cookies. Place the cookies about 1-inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Repeat this method with the other half of the cookie dough to make another 16 cookies. Bake the cookies about 25 minutes or until the cookies "set." NOTE: These cookies will not "brown." You may sprinkle them lightly with some tiny colored sprinkles or colored sugar for a festive look.
Peanut butter blossoms
48 Hershey’s Kisses brand milk chocolates
1/2 cup shortening
3/4 cup peanut butter
1/3 cup granulated sugar
1/3 cup packed light brown sugar
1 large egg
2 tablespoons whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1-1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
Granulated sugar
Remove the wrappers from the chocolate kisses and set them aside. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, beat the shortening and peanut butter until well blended. Add 1/3 cup of granulated sugar and brown sugar. Beat these ingredients until they are fluffy. Add the egg, milk and vanilla extract and beat well. In a separate bowl, stir together the flour, baking soda and salt. Gradually beat this dry mixture into the peanut butter mixture. Shape the cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Roll them in granulated sugar and place them on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes or until they are lightly browned. Remove them from the oven, and immediately press a chocolate kiss into the center of each cookie. The cookie will crack a bit around the edges. Remove the cookies from the cookie sheet to a wire rack. Allow them to cool completely. This recipe makes about four dozen cookies.
