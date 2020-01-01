Well, it’s New Year’s Day and my family and a host of friends are planning to have a most wonderful day. The weather is nice for grilling out and for outdoor activities, so we are gathering at my sister Sharon's house. Once again, her husband Frank will fire up his mega-grill to prepare some barbecued pork perfection! I am cooking a large beef roast au jus with roasted vegetables on the side and a very large pan of cornbread as it goes well with the white rice, collard greens and Hoppin’ John (black-eye in rice) Sharon’s preparing. Of course, we will have two cheesy macaroni pies -- our crew is too big for just one! And I am in charge of making slaw as it goes well with pork and the rest of the meal we have planned.
If you, too, are preparing a meal where the entrees are Boston butts and ribs for today, a game day or another occasion, try the slaw recipes below. Please remember throughout 2020 that “every good recipe includes a little love.”
Fruity Slaw
2 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup finely cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe
8-1/4-ounce can pineapple tidbits, drained
1 cup quartered strawberries
1/4 teaspoon poppy seeds
3/4 cup pineapple, lemon or vanilla yogurt
In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, cubed honeydew melon or cantaloupe, pineapple chunks, strawberries and, if desired, poppy seeds. Cover and chill the slaw for up to three hours. Just before serving, add the pineapple, lemon or vanilla yogurt. Toss the ingredients gently until the cabbage mixture is well coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes four servings.
Cabbage, Apple
and Grape Slaw
1 package slaw mix
1 Red Delicious apple, peeled and cut into small pieces
1 cup red seedless grapes, halved
1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans
Dressing
3/4 cup Miracle Whip salad dressing
3 tablespoons red wine vinegar
5 packages Splenda artificial sweetener
In a large bowl, mix the first four ingredients together. In a separate bowl, mix the dressing ingredients. Pour the dressing over the slaw mixture and toss until well coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes six to eight servings.
Cabbage, Carrot,
and Raisin Slaw
2 cups grated or shredded green and/or purple cabbage
2 cups grated or shredded carrots
1 cup raisins
Dressing
1/2 cup mayonnaise or Miracle Whip
1 teaspoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons light cream
In a medium bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, carrots and raisins. In a separate bowl, stir together the mayonnaise or Miracle Whip, lemon juice and light cream. Pour the dressing over the carrots and raisins, and toss gently until evenly coated. Refrigerate until ready to serve. Makes six servings.
