WHAT'S COOKING? Create great fun on rainy days

Strawberry delight

Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Add the strawberries and pineapple. Pour this mixture into a 13- x 9-inch glass or plastic dish. Refrigerate until it is firm. To make the second layer, mix Cool Whip and cream cheese with an electric mixer until it is smooth. Spread on this mixture on top of the Jell-O layer. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened. Allow this mixture to cool almost completely. Spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans if you desire, or top with strawberry pieces. Refrigerate this "delight" at least 30 to 45 minutes or until you are ready to serve it. Note: Fresh strawberries are ready to pick at Westbury Farms in Dorchester County (near my home) and at other locations in our great state.