WHAT'S COOKING? Create great fun on rainy days

My cousin Hope, who is a leading state climatologist, was in town this past week. Some of us "Mizzells" were talking about our hopes that the overwhelming amount of rain would subside. Hope verified that this is definitely one of the rainiest winters in the recorded history of South Carolina. But, because weather is not a 100 percent, exact science she couldn't really say how much longer this rainy season would last.
Thinking back throughout the years we have suffered drought to the point that farmers were devastated and our lakes literally reached quite alarmingly low levels, I believe that abundant rain is the better alternative. After all, rain cleanses the air and enriches our soil. Though it is still difficult for adults, let alone children to be trapped indoors day after day. Rainy bouts remind me of the children on "Cat In The Hat" … sitting at the windowsill wishing for something fun to do.
As a blessed person whose mother and grandmother were always stirring up activities for our family on stay-in days, I can tell you that there is nothing that can brighten a gloomy day for children more than creating self-expressive crafts, playing lively board games or cooking up something for everyone. So, this column is dedicated to child-friendly, delicious desserts made with very basic ingredients and child-friendly instructions. You may make a little mess in the process, but you'll also create fond memories.
Lovely-to-serve Tiramisu parfaits
32 Nilla vanilla wafers
16 ounces whipped cream cheese
3 tablespoons powdered sugar
3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
3 cups Extra Rich 'N Creamy Cool Whip
1/3 cup coffee
Small chocolate chips and Nestle Quick powder for garnish
Reserve four wafers to use as a garnish by putting one at the top of each parfait glass. Coarsely break the remaining wafers. Set these coarse pieces aside. In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, sugar and vanilla with an electric mixer at medium speed until the ingredients are well combined and creamy. Stir in two cups of whipped topping.
In a small bowl, drizzle the coffee over the wafer pieces. Spoon two tablespoons of the cream cheese mixture into each of 4 (12-ounce) parfait glasses. Top each with two tablespoons of soaked wafer pieces. Repeat this process, creating even layers in all four glasses. The top layer should be the cream cheese mixture. Refrigerate these parfaits for at least an hour. Top each of them with a swirly dollop of the whipped topping (optional). Stick one vanilla wafer, positioned at the edge of the glass, a little less than half way into the topping. Sprinkle a very light amount of the Nestle Quick over the dollop of whipped topping and sprinkle small chocolate chips over the top (optional).
Strawberry delight
2 small boxes strawberry Jell-O
3-1/2 cups boiling water
1 can crushed pineapple, drain and reserve juice
2 cups strawberries, washed and cut into small pieces
1-1/2 cups hot water
1 large tub Cool Whip
8-ounces block cream cheese
2 eggs
2 tablespoons flour
3/4 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Pour the boiling water into a large bowl. Pour the Jell-O in and stir it until it is well dissolved. Add the strawberries and pineapple. Pour this mixture into a 13- x 9-inch glass or plastic dish. Refrigerate until it is firm. To make the second layer, mix Cool Whip and cream cheese with an electric mixer until it is smooth. Spread on this mixture on top of the Jell-O layer. For the third layer, use a small saucepan to mix and cook (over low heat) the reserved pineapple juice, eggs, flour, sugar and lemon juice. Cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened. Allow this mixture to cool almost completely. Spread it on top of the cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with finely chopped pecans if you desire, or top with strawberry pieces. Refrigerate this "delight" at least 30 to 45 minutes or until you are ready to serve it. Note: Fresh strawberries are ready to pick at Westbury Farms in Dorchester County (near my home) and at other locations in our great state.
Fun-to-make banana pudding
2 (4-serving size) packages of instant vanilla or banana cream pudding and pie filling
3 cups milk
Box of Nilla Vanilla Wafers
6 ripe bananas, peeled, sliced
2 cups prepared whipped topping
Save a few banana slices and vanilla wafers for garnish
In a large bowl, prepare the pudding according to package directions, using three cups of milk. Spoon 1/2 cup of the pudding into the bottom of a 1-1/2 quart serving bowl. Top this with eight vanilla wafers, an even layer of banana slices and 2/3 cup pudding. "Stand" vanilla wafers (it takes about 10) around the outside edge of the bowl. Continue layering vanilla wafers, sliced bananas and 2/3 cup of pudding. Then, make another layer of wafers, then a layer of sliced bananas and top this with the remaining pudding.
Cover the bowl tightly and chill the dessert for three hours or overnight to soften the cookies. To serve the dessert, spread the whipped topping over the pudding if desired and garnish it with a few vanilla wafers and additional banana slices that have been dipped in lemon juice (to prevent browning). This recipe makes approximately eight servings.
