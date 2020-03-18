WHAT'S COOKING?: Create delicious homemade frosting

Before the days of “canned, ready-to-spread” frosting, bakers had to make it themselves. That doesn’t sound like too difficult of a process unless you’ve ever used a double-boiler to “cook” homemade frosting. For some folks, creating smooth frosting was an impossibility. In many instances people chose the easier route of stirring up “glaze” to gently pour over their cakes. Fortunately, however, avid bakers discovered that making perfect frosting need not require “cooking” as you will see in the recipes below. They are one-bowl recipes that are sure to please.
A hard and fast rule I follow when making frosting is to is use actual butter instead of margarine, and I use name-brand cream cheese and sour cream when I make frosting or "icing." Another tip is to use a box and a half of powdered sugar – as it is better to have plenty of frosting and for your frosting to be a little thick than dripping off of the cake. If you want smooth, creamy frosting, don't try to cream cold butter and powdered sugar.
Next week, I will offer some more baking tips and some very basic but delicious cake recipes.
Cream cheese/ butter frosting
4 tablespoons cornstarch
3/4 cup cold water
2 sticks butter
8-ounce block cream cheese
1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch and cold water. Cook it on medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with a hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. This recipe frosts three layers.
Butter frosting
4 tablespoons cornstarch
You have free articles remaining.
1-1/2 cups cold water
4 sticks butter
1-1/2 box 10X powdered sugar
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
In a saucepan, combine the cornstarch and cold water. Cook it on medium heat, stirring continually, until it thickens. It doesn’t take long. Set this aside and let it cool. In a large bowl, combine butter or margarine, powdered sugar (sifted) and vanilla. Beat well with a hand mixer. Then beat in the cornstarch mixture. Beat it until the mixture looks like whipped cream. If the frosting seems too thin, beat in a little bit more powdered sugar until it is as thick as you prefer. This recipe frosts three layers.
Easy vanilla frosting
1-1/2 (8-ounce) packages fat-free cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 boxes 10X powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
In a medium bowl, stir the cream cheese with a wire whisk, not with a mixer (fat-free cream cheese gets thin if beaten with an electric mixer). Gradually whisk in the confectioners’ sugar, and then stir in the vanilla until the frosting is the consistency you desire. This recipe frosts three layers.
No-sugar strawberry frosting
8-ounce block Philadelphia brand cream cheese, at room temperature
2 tubs Extra-Creamy Cool Whip, at room temperature
3 tablespoons dry strawberry Jello-O
3/4 cup strawberries, very well drained and chopped
In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese for about two minutes. Add the other ingredients and beat well for about two minutes. Be sure to scrape the strawberry residue from the sides of the bowl back into the frosting after a minute of beating. If you drain the strawberries well, this icing will be of a smooth spreading consistency.
Contact the writer at tgmhatchell@yahoo.com.