WHAT'S COOKING?: Create delicious homemade frosting

Before the days of “canned, ready-to-spread” frosting, bakers had to make it themselves. That doesn’t sound like too difficult of a process unless you’ve ever used a double-boiler to “cook” homemade frosting. For some folks, creating smooth frosting was an impossibility. In many instances people chose the easier route of stirring up “glaze” to gently pour over their cakes. Fortunately, however, avid bakers discovered that making perfect frosting need not require “cooking” as you will see in the recipes below. They are one-bowl recipes that are sure to please.

A hard and fast rule I follow when making frosting is to is use actual butter instead of margarine, and I use name-brand cream cheese and sour cream when I make frosting or "icing." Another tip is to use a box and a half of powdered sugar – as it is better to have plenty of frosting and for your frosting to be a little thick than dripping off of the cake. If you want smooth, creamy frosting, don't try to cream cold butter and powdered sugar.

Next week, I will offer some more baking tips and some very basic but delicious cake recipes.

Cream cheese/ butter frosting

4 tablespoons cornstarch

3/4 cup cold water

2 sticks butter