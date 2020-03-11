WHAT'S COOKING: ‘Cream or sweet milk’? That’s the question

I was shopping at a local grocery store recently when I noticed a perplexed expression on the lovely face of a young lady with a large list in her hand. We were on the “baking aisle,” and I needed a few items in the section she and her buggy were in front of. I waited patiently as she kept picking up various canned milk products and placing them back on the shelves. “She is definitely a bit confused,” I thought. So, I carefully reached for a can of one of the products I needed, and in doing so, asked her if I may help her “find something in particular.” She said that her family was having a special birthday dinner the next day and that her granny sent her to buy “cream” and “sweet milk.” She said, “I thought I knew exactly what granny was sending me to buy, but I had no idea that there were so many types of canned milk and that it came in so many brands and sizes!”

“Your grandmother must be making macaroni pie and perhaps a pie or two for dessert,” I said. She looked at me, smiled brightly and asked how I guessed that. I explained to her that I, too, grew up helping in the kitchen of a wonderful grandmother, who held many special dinners at her home, all of which included at least one extra-large macaroni pie as well as a lineup of delicious cakes and pies.