Last fall, I received a well designed "Save the Date" card bearing a picture of a wonderful young couple who will be married this April. Then at a family function in November, we were given verbal notice at a family function and asked to mark a date in November 2020 for a relative's wedding -- a full year's notice was given because the couple wants to be sure all of their loved ones and friends may make arrangements to attend. Beyond that, my youngest son and his wife are expecting a second child in June, about a week after my youngest granddaughter celebrates her second birthday. All of these wonderful events are resulting in "showers" and other such "gatherings" that we are anticipating.
Your family or "group", too, may be planning on events in the months to come. You may want to whip up a batch of one or more of the following recipes and taste-testing them to see which ones you enjoy most. They are good for any occasion.
Sausage-cheese rounds superb
3 cups Bisquick
1 pound ground sausage, browned, drained
4 cups shredded Cheddar
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/2 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon parsley
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Grease a cookie sheet. In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients thoroughly with a large spoon. With clean hands, shape this mixture into 1-inch balls or “rounds.” Bake these wonderful creations at 350 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes or until golden brown. Remove them from the pan and drain them on a white paper towel for a moment. Serve them warm. This recipe makes about six dozen sausage rounds. If you want to prepare them ahead of time and serve them after guests have arrived, bake them at 350 until they are very lightly browned. As attendees begin arriving, warm them on 300 degrees for about 10 or 15 minutes so they will be warm.
Shrimp dip
1 cup cleaned shrimp, cooked
1/4 cup Miracle Whip
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire
2 tablespoons heavy cream
Salt and pepper to taste
Puree the shrimp in a blender. Pour this into a medium bowl and add Miracle Whip, Worcestershire sauce and heavy cream. Whip the ingredients until creamy. Add salt and pepper and stir, repeating until the dip reaches a taste that suits you. Serve with a tray of your favorite crackers, cocktail bread slices, chips or fresh vegetables.
Crab dip
8 ounces cooked, minced crab
2 (3-ounce) packages cream cheese, softened
2 drops Tabasco sauce
1/4 teaspoon salt
Dash of pepper
1 teaspoon minced onion
1 teaspoon lemon juice
In a medium bowl, mash the cream cheese with a fork and stir until it is smooth. Stir in the crab meat. Beat these ingredients with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Add Tabasco sauce, salt and pepper, minced onion and lemon juice. Stir until well combined. Refrigerate the dip until chilled. Serve with Captain’s wafers, cocktail bread slices, chips or fresh vegetables.
Ole' Mexican Dip
16 ounces cream cheese, softened
12-ounces carton sour cream
1 package taco seasoning
Chopped tomato
Chopped onion
Shredded lettuce
Shredded Cheddar cheese
Sliced (chopped) black olives
In a medium bowl, thoroughly combine the first three ingredients. Spread the mixture on a large round serving tray. Top with the remaining ingredients. Place regular or colorful nacho chips nearby so guests can scoop the dip with chips.
Guacamole dip
2 slices bacon, fried crisp and crumbled
1 tablespoon onion, finely chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1 small avocado
1-1/2 tablespoon lime or lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
1-1/2 teaspoons mayonnaise
1 tomato, peeled and diced
Salt and pepper to taste
Sauté the bacon, onion and garlic until the onions are almost transparent. In a large bowl, mash the avocado and add lime (or lemon) juice, Worcestershire sauce, mayonnaise and tomato. Stir in the sauteed mixture. Stir the ingredients well and add salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate and serve as a dip on a vegetable tray or with chips or crackers.
Spicy sausage and cheese dip
1/4 cup butter, softened
16 ounces of cream cheese
1/2 pound mild Cheddar cheese, grated
2 tablespoons dried parsley flakes
1 tablespoon jalapeno peppers, finely minced
1/2 teaspoon Texas Pete hot sauce
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tube ground Jimmy Dean sausage, well browned and drained of fat
For this dip, place all of the ingredients except the sausage into a food processor and process them until the dip is smooth and creamy. Stir in the browned sausage. Pour this mixture into a crock pot and keep it warm. Serve it warm with tortilla chips, nachos, large corn chips or crackers. (OPTION: You may add 1 teaspoon of cumin and a half teaspoon of chili powder to create a totally Mexican flavor.)
Spinach-artichoke dip
12 ounces marinated artichoke hearts, drained, chopped
10-ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained thoroughly
1 garlic clove, pressed
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup mayonnaise
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Drain and coarsely chop the artichoke hearts with a food chopper. Mix the artichoke hearts, spinach and remaining ingredients in a bowl. Two options: Spoon the mixture into a baking dish and bake the dip for 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through. OR, put the mixture into a small crock pot and heat on "medium" until heated through, stirring every five minutes. Reduce the setting to "low"and keep the pot plugged in during serve time.
Rotel Dip
2 packages Velveeta (Mexican or Cheddar) cheese
2 cans Rotel tomatoes (usually found in the tomato sauce section or in the section of Mexican food items)
1 large can Hormel chili with no beans
3 cups browned, drained ground sausage of your favorite variety
Melt the cheese in a large bowl in the microwave. Stir the Rotel and chili (or sausage) into the melted cheese. Keep the dip warm in your largest crockpot. Stir it occasionally throughout the event. Cut this recipe in half if you are not preparing for a crowd. Serve this easy, yet yummy dip with plain nacho chips or brighten up the table with the new colorful nacho chips that are on the market.
