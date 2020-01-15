As 2020 begins, we must set aside time to consider priceless gifts God gives us each day. We have wonderful families, warm homes, good food, and many rights, freedoms and privileges as Americans. No, every day is not perfect and the world we live in today is much different than the world in which we grew up. However, if we take even a few minutes to totally block out life's negative static, we can see the "good" around us and rekindle sparks of joy. I urge you to not let anyone or any circumstance cause you to doubt your faith as the new year dawns!
Having said that, I now want to share some special recipes that will help you get your days off to a great start because they will result in some delicious breakfasts and brunches in the weeks and months ahead. You may, of course, customize these recipes by adding or omitting ingredients. That's part of what cooking at home is about ... creating meals that are "perfect" for you and your family!
Egg and sausage soufflé
6 medium or large eggs, slightly beaten
2 cups milk
1 teaspoon dry mustard
1 cup baking mix
1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
1 pound bulk pork sausage, browned and drained well
2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
Mix all of the ingredients together in a large bowl and cover it tightly. Put it in the refrigerator overnight. The next morning, heat your oven to 350 degrees. Pour the souffle mixture into a greased 2-quart casserole dish and bake it until a knife inserted in center comes out clean, about 1 hour. This recipe yields six nice servings.
Corned beef hash with eggs
2 tablespoons butter
1 tablespoon minced onion
1 tablespoon minced green bell pepper
1 can (15-1/2 ounce) corned beef hash
Dash of Tabasco sauce
Dash of Worcestershire sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
6 medium or large eggs
Sauté the minced onion and green pepper in butter in a large skillet (preferably a cast iron skillet) until the onion is soft but not browned. Add the corned beef hash and stir well. Season this mixture with Tabasco, Worcestershire, and salt and pepper. Cook the ingredients, stirring constantly, until they are thoroughly heated. Smooth out the surface of the cooked ingredients and make six depressions on top of the hash. Break one medium or large egg into each depression. Season the eggs with salt and pepper. Cover the skillet and cook the ingredients over low heat until the eggs are "set" and as "done" as you like them. Garnish this yummy skillet breakfast creation with paprika (optional) and serve with toast or English muffins. (Note: You may substitute diced leftover corned beef and diced cooked potatoes for canned hash.)
Hash brown skillet breakfast
8 lean slices of bacon
1 (12-ounce) package of frozen hash brown potatoes
6 large eggs, slightly beaten
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1 to 1-1/2 cups grated cheddar cheese
Cook the eight slices of bacon until they are crispy. Drain them on white paper towels. In the bacon drippings, cook one package of frozen hash brown potatoes until they are nicely done. Crumble the bacon into the hash brown mixture and toss gently to combine. In a small bowl, combine the 6 eggs, milk, salt and pepper. Pour this mixture into the contents of the skillet and stir until evenly combined. Top this with 1 to 1-1/2 cups of grated cheddar cheese. Cover the skillet and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Cut the finished product into wedges and serve this delicious skillet creation warm. This recipe yields six servings. (Variation: Use frozen potatoes with onion, red pepper and green pepper. It will yield a different taste and will be more colorful.)
