Celebrate summer with delicious quiche

Tomato quiche

Very lightly brown your piecrust at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove the piecrust from the oven and set it aside to cool. Reduce the heat of your oven to 350 degrees. Cut the seeded tomatoes into small chunks. Chop the cooked, drained bacon into small pieces. In a large bowl, blend the mayonnaise, milk, eggs and cornstarch until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Stir in the tomato chunks and chopped bacon, cheese, onion, salt and pepper. Pour this mixture into the piecrust and bake the quiche at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until firm. Cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.