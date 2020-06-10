Celebrate summer with delicious quiche

We had so many graduations and celebrations recently. We held them the safest and best ways we could. We had one event, and family members prepared two flavors of grilled chicken, green beans, salad, and a luscious red velvet cake. At a birthday party for my granddaughter, my son grilled steaks. We celebrated two of our high school graduates and served roast pork, slaw, rice, hash, and sweets aplenty. Though we followed health officials’ suggestions and limited our crowd, it truly felt so good to almost get back to our “old normal”.
By Sunday afternoon I found myself craving – odd as it may seem - some solace and a nice big slice of quiche. So, I bought a package of 9-inch deep dish pie crusts and several packages of cheese and other necessary ingredients. It only takes a handful of dollars and a few minutes to whip up this homemade dish I urge you to treat your family, friends and yourself to some wonderful gatherings at your table as the summer progresses.
Spice it up ham quiche
9-inch deep-dish piecrust
3 large eggs, beaten
3/4 cup milk
1-1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne pepper
2 drops Tabasco sauce
1-1/2 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons sifted plain flour
1 cup chopped ham
1 small package frozen chopped broccoli, cooked and drained (optional)
Preheat your oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, mix all of the ingredients together, and pour the mixture into an uncooked piecrust. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Let it cool at least 15 to 20 minutes. (It needs to “set up” before you cut it.) This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
Bacon quiche
9-inch deep-dish piecrust
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped cooked bacon
1 cup shredded sharp, cheddar cheese
3 large eggs, beaten
1/2 cup light whipping cream
1 small package frozen chopped broccoli (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Very lightly brown your pie shell at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove the pie shell from the oven and set it aside to cool. Reduce the heat of your oven to 350 degrees. Cook the broccoli according directions on the package. Drain it well. In a large bowl, beat the eggs and add all other ingredients. Pour this mixture into the piecrust. Bake it at 350 degrees for 45 to 60 minutes. Cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
Tomato quiche
9-inch deep-dish piecrust
1-1/2 cup chopped, ripe, seeded tomatoes
1 cup cooked, well drained bacon
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
1 level teaspoon cornstarch
1-1/2 cups grated mild cheddar cheese
1/3 cup chopped onion
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Salt to taste
Very lightly brown your piecrust at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes. Remove the piecrust from the oven and set it aside to cool. Reduce the heat of your oven to 350 degrees. Cut the seeded tomatoes into small chunks. Chop the cooked, drained bacon into small pieces. In a large bowl, blend the mayonnaise, milk, eggs and cornstarch until the mixture has a smooth consistency. Stir in the tomato chunks and chopped bacon, cheese, onion, salt and pepper. Pour this mixture into the piecrust and bake the quiche at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes, or until firm. Cool for at least 15 minutes before serving. This recipe makes 8 to 10 servings.
Quick no-crust spinach quiche
10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, cooked and well drained
1 tablespoon butter or margarine
1 medium sweet onion, finely diced
4 large eggs
13-ounce can evaporated milk
Salt and pepper to taste
Dash of nutmeg (optional)
1-1/2 cup grated Swiss cheese
1-1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. In a frying pan, sauté the drained spinach, butter and onion. Remove the pan from the stove and set it aside. In a large mixing bowl or food processor, beat or blend eggs, milk, salt, pepper, and optional nutmeg until the ingredients are well combined. Stir in the spinach mixture, Swiss cheese, half of the Parmesan cheese and any extra ingredients you prefer. Pour this mixture into a 10-inch quiche dish. Sprinkle the remaining Parmesan cheese on top. Bake at 350 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes. (You may cut calories by using evaporated skim milk and low-fat Swiss cheese. Also, you could skip the Parmesan cheese topping.) This recipe makes eight to 10 servings.
