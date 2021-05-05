As part of the Spring Fling celebrations held April 21, 2021, at Fogle’s Piggly Wiggly on Columbia Road, a "Love of Lemons and Limes" recipe contest was held.

Entrants could make any dish they chose as long as the main ingredient contained lemons or limes.

Judges were Matthew Harsey, Lu Brooks and Curt Campbell.

FIRST PLACE

Easy Key Lime Pie

Gayle Pennington

1-½ cups graham cracker crumbs, 11–12 full sheets of graham crackers

1/3 cup granulated sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled

3 cups sweetened condensed milk (2 cans)

½ cup sour cream

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup Key West Lime Juice (look for the yellow bottle in the juice aisle near lemon juice)

1-2 tablespoons grated lime zest

For crust

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine graham cracker crumbs and sugar in a mixing bowl and stir until well combined.

3. Scoop mixture into a 9-9.5 pie plate or a Springform pan and firmly press it down into an even layer on the bottom and up around the sides of the dish.

4. Bake for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool for 10 minutes while you make the filling. Keep the oven temperature at 350.

For filling

1. In a medium bowl, combine condensed milk, sour cream, lime juice and lime zest. Mix well with mixer or a whisk and pour into graham cracker crust.

2. Bake in preheated oven for 5-8 minutes, until tiny pinhole bubbles burst on the surface of pie. DO NO OVERBAKE! Let pie cool slightly before chilling. Chill pie thoroughly before serving. Garnish with lime slices and fresh whipped cream if desired.

SECOND PLACE

No Bake Key Lime Cheesecake

Mechelle Fludd

About 32 soft lady fingers, split

1 envelope unflavored gelatin

¼ cup lime juice, chilled

16 ounces cream cheese

1 cup sugar

6 ounces white baking chocolate, melted and cooled

2 teaspoons grated lime zest

1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped

Fresh strawberry and lime slices, optional

1. Arrange lady fingers around the edges and bottom of a springform pan and set aside.

2. In a small saucepan, sprinkle gelatin over cold lime juice and let stand for 1 minute. Heat over low heat, stir until gelatin is completely dissolved; cool. Set aside.

3. Beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Gradually beat in melted chocolate, lime zest and gelatin mixture. Mix well then slowly mix in whipped cream.

4. Pour into springform pan with lady fingers. Cover and refrigerate until set, about 3 hours.

5. If desired, garnish with strawberry and lime slices.

THIRD PLACE

Key Lime Cake with Lime Cream Cheese Frosting

Fannie Snider

3 ounce package lime flavored gelatin

1-1/3 cups granulated sugar

2 cups sifted all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

4 large eggs, slightly beaten

1-½ cups vegetable oil

¾ cup orange juice

1 tablespoons lemon juice

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup Key lime juice (from about 25 small key limes or 4 large regular limes)

½ cup confectioner’s sugar

½ cup (1 stick) butter, room temperature

8 ounce package cream cheese, room temperature

3 ½ cups confectioner’s sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla flavor

2 tablespoon of fresh lime juice

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour three 9-inch round cake pans.

2. In a large mixing bowl, mix the gelatin, sugar, flour, salt, baking powder and baking soda. Stir to mix well. Add eggs, oil, orange juice, lemon juice and vanilla. Divide the batter evenly among the 3 pans and bake for 35-40 minutes. Test for doneness by lightly touching the tops of the layers or inserting a toothpick.

3. Cool the layers in the pans for 5 minutes, then turn them out onto racks.

4. While the layers are still hot, mix the lime juice and confectioner’s sugar and pour it over the layers on the racks. You can pierce the layers with a fork to allow the glaze to soak in better. Allow the layers to cool completely as you prepare the icing.

5. Cream the butter and cream cheese. Beat in the confectioner’s sugar, vanilla flavor and lime juice until the mixture is smooth and easy to spread. Spread the icing between the layers and on the top and sides of the cake.

• Cream cheese icing is optional. This cake tastes great with just the glaze poured over it.

• Key limes can be hard to find. Substitute regular lime juice for key lime juice without sacrificing flavor.

