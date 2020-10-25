FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Yams vs. sweet potatoes

The New World gave Europeans more than a way to expand geographically. It gave them new foods to expand their culinary horizons. Take batatas, for example. That’s the New World name for sweet potatoes. No, not yams. Sweet potatoes and yams are two different things.

Those canned “yams” at the grocery store are really sweet potatoes. The true yam is a tropical tuber grown mostly in Africa. It is very starchy, not very sweet and can grow as large as 100 pounds. It is found only in specialty markets in the United States. The orange-fleshed sweet potato, on the other hand, is easy to come by and is a wise addition to the family dinner table. The orange color signals the presence of lots of beta-carotene, which sweet potatoes a good source of vitamin A.

A medium sweet potato provides about 30 mg. of vitamin C, and they’re low in calories – about 100 per 3.5 oz. serving. They also contribute potassium, iron and fiber to the diet. They are flavorful enough to be used in low-sodium diets, since they can be seasoned effectively without salt. Fruit juices or fruits such as oranges, apples and pears are natural flavor combinations for sweet potato purees. Nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger and honey are just a few of the ways to replace salt.