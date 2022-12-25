 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fine Arts Center planning gala in January

  • 0
Ben Rosenblum Trio

The Ben Rosenblum Trio performs at the Lincoln Center in New York. The group will be performing in Orangeburg at the OCFAC gala.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D

The board of the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center will hold its first-ever gala at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, to celebrate the most successful and diverse year of activities and events since the center reopened after extensive renovations.

“The board had planned a grand reception and open house in 2020, but it had to be postponed because of COVID,” said Brooke Rogers, the board’s current chair. “And we continued to be cautious. Now looking ahead to 2023, we’re ready to celebrate and publicize some of our major achievements.”

Rogers said the board couldn’t be more excited to finally open the arts center for a celebratory event. The “Paint the Town Winter Gala” is a nod to the exhibitions and art classes that are now regular features at the arts center. Art classes, as well as craft and design workshops have been offered throughout the year. There were also six major exhibitions in 2022 by area artists and artists from across the country.

People are also reading…

“Paint the Town” is also the theme because the board intends for the gala to be an elegant affair.

“We’ve invited the multitalented Ben Rosenblum Trio from New York City,” Rogers also announced. “The trio will definitely set the mood for an evening of superb music to listen and dance to.”

Rosenblum is an award-winning pianist and composer, who garners rave reviews for his albums and performances in New York and on tours throughout the country.

‘My fingers just do what they're supposed to do’: Orangeburg teen shares piano talent at Carnegie Hall

Board member Annette Grevious, who is heading the gala event, said the center’s Lusty Gallery will be the venue for music, dance and outstanding hors d’oeuvres by local caterers.

“This is our first major fundraiser, and we also intend to decorate the entire arts center, including the terrace garden. Our goal is to be the talk of the town while raising important funds for our events and exhibitions.”

In addition to live music, dancing and dining on popular locally prepared hors d’oeuvres and an impressive selection of wines and beers, the gala will also feature a silent auction. This event will include works of arts by well-known area artists.

“We’ve been very fortunate with sponsorships and donations. This tells us businesses and private donors support and understand how essential it is to support the arts and arts education in Orangeburg County. The arts center organized several events for students, offered scholarships for our children’s summer camps and held major art shows ending the year with the Floyd Gordon exhibition,” Rogers said. “Not only have we sustained our mission to provide inspiring art and arts education experiences but have also actively promoted and supported cultural enrichment to benefit everyone.”

Renowned watercolor artist prints to benefit OCFAC

Individuals and businesses interested in sponsoring the gala or buying tickets for this event should contact the arts center at 803-536-4074, visit the website’s News and Events section at orangeburgarts.org or visit the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center’s Facebook page.

