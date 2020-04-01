Gethsemane Baptist to hold outdoor service

Gethsemane Baptist Church has planned an Outside the Walls service in the church parking lot on Sunday, April 5.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Church members and attendees will remain in their cars for the 10 a.m. program.

The church invites the community to participate. For more information, call the church office at 803-534-1792 or call the Rev. John M. Wolfe at 803-682-0672.

Gethsemane Baptist Church is located at 185 Chicquita Street, off Cannon Bridge Road.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0