CHURCH NEWS

Exodus Baptist Church, 2431 Charleston Highway, Orangeburg, is celebrating the resurrection with a drive-in movie of the gospel, 8 p.m. April 15. Percentage of proceeds from WoodCrest Vending canteen go to the church.

Canaan United Methodist Church, 5659 Slab Landing Road, Cope, to hold a sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday, April 17, and the church's 130th anniversary celebration.

Unified Church of SC, 338 Pine Log Road, Beech Island, holding in-person services 8 a.m. Sundays. Temperature checks will be performed, face masks required, social distancing practiced.

St. Matthews Christian Center serving food every Sunday; also offering help in finding jobs.

St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 324 Mingo St., to hold services at 10:45 a.m. Sundays.

Macedonia Baptist Church, 1065 Sprinkle Ave., to hold parking lot church service until further notice, 9-10 a.m. Bible study, Wednesday nights via conference call (number is 1-503-300-6845; access number is 257457).

Deliverance Transformational Church, 1111 Russell St., seeking volunteers in efforts to assist the community. For more information or to volunteer, call 803-766-0335.

Rain Outreach Ministries to hold Bible study noon-1 p.m. each Wednesday. 477 Whaley St., Orangeburg.

Back To Church Sunday gives members of Live Oak AME Church an opportunity to continue the movement and call of action to bring people back to church. Public invited.

True Vine Temple Sunday service at 11 a.m. on Facebook Live. Reach us at www.truevinetemple.net

St. Peter AME Church, 954 Bull Swamp Road, North, to have Bible study noon-1 p.m. and 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Everyone welcome.

Mount Carmel UMC Church, 12457 Heritage Highway, Bamberg, holding midday prayer at 11:30 a.m. each Wednesday.

Celebrate Recovery program, 6 p.m. Mondays at Cornerstone and 6:30 p.m. Fridays at Northside Baptist Church.

Greater New Hope St. Paul Way of the Cross Church International, 1653 Goff Ave., services: 7:30 p.m. week nights; noon Saturday, Pack the Pews; 4 p.m. Sunday. 803-531-4260.

New Covenant Fellowship Hall of Faith, 1311 Windsor St., Orangeburg, grief counseling support group meets 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 803-779-9591.

New Hope Baptist Church, 4000 Riverbank Drive, holding Bible study 10-11 a.m. Tuesdays. Public invited.

Global Outreach Ministries, 201 Columbia Mall Blvd., Suite 239, Columbia, offering a clothes and food bank, traveling prayer team, Tuesday night Bible study. 803-743-6618; Facebook: GlobalOutreachMinistriesSC.

Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, 1036 Decatur St., services: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., Sunday morning worship; 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bible study.

Cedar Grove AME Church, 1731 Belleville Road, hour of power (contemporary worship service): 8 a.m. each second and fourth Sundays. 9 a.m., church school; 10:15 a.m., morning worship service; 6 p.m. Wednesday, mid-week Bible study and prayer.

It’s All About Jesus World Ministries Inc., 489 Broughton St., holds regular services: 9:45 a.m. Sunday teaching, 11 a.m. Sunday worship; 6:30 p.m. Monday prayer; 7 p.m. Tuesday teaching.

Edisto Drive Church of God holding free 26-lesson Bible-study course for every Christian, with certification program. 7 p.m. Thursdays, 1400 Baxter St., or by phone via conference call number (712-775-7031, code 195-390). Free course materials, www.EdistoCOG.org (click "Bible Study" link and download Training for Service MDSG, along with other resources). “Alive at Five!” at 5 p.m. Sundays. 803-997-0723.

Word of Life Outreach Ministries, 1072 Boulevard, holds nightly services: 7 p.m. second and fourth Fridays of each month. Prayer line (803-937-5901): 7-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 3-5 p.m. Sunday. 803-378-7324.

Orangeburg Lutheran Church, 610 Ellis Ave., invites interested singers or bell ringers to join its Chancel and Bell Choirs. Rehearsals Wednesday: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Bell Choir; 7:30-8 p.m., Chancel Choir. No auditions required. 803-534-1192, 703-851-6353. “Little Libraries” accepting books at church office, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays, 610 Ellis Ave. “Little Libraries” will be at corner of educational unit, Fair Street, opposite Orangeburg County school offices.

Fellowship of Praise Church in Santee: Refuge Addiction Support Group meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesdays.

Women’s Prayer Ministry of St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 4500 North Road, services: prayer service at 6:15 p.m., Bible study at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Sunday school, 8 a.m., and regular services, 9 a.m. Sundays.

Bethany Full Gospel Church, 692 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, to have morning worship at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Bible study at 7 p.m. Thursday (call for access code and number at 803-662-2354). www.bethanyfgc1.com

Honey Ford Baptist Church, 982 Honey Ford Road, Denmark, services: Sunday school, 9 a.m.; Sunday worship services, 10:30 a.m.; prayer and Bible study, 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Church office: 803-414-4284; 803-671-5612.

Bowman Temple Church of God in Christ to hold Sunday school at 9:15 a.m.

Edisto Drive Church of God services: Sunday worship, 11:30 a.m.; Sunday praise, 5 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible learning.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church’s weekly services: 8 a.m., Sunday; 9 a.m., morning worship Sunday; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Bible study/all ages; 9 a.m. on fifth Sunday, “Spirit Sunday” (feel free to wear jeans or easy-wear clothing).

Shiloh Baptist Church services: second and fourth Sundays: Bible study, 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays; Sunday school, 9 a.m.; morning service, 10 a.m.

Greater Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 625 Cook Road, services: 8 a.m., Sunday school; 9:15 a.m., Sunday worship service (8 a.m., fifth Sunday only); 10:45 a.m. service.

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 1356 Amelia St.: Singers invited to join Chancel Choir for Sunday mornings. Rehearsals: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday. No auditions required. 803-534-1701. Daycare information, 803-534-6518.

Full Gospel Word Church, 473 Broughton St. 10 a.m. Sunday morning service.

God’s Kingdom, 1520 Five Chop Road, holds Sunday services at 3 p.m., D’Vine on Russell Street, 1531 Russell St. Bible study, 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Building Bridges, 7 p.m. on the first, third and fourth Fridays of each month. F.A.T. Fridays (Faith Anointed Teaching) are held 7 p.m., second Friday of each month. Be Real Women’s Night, 7 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. 1520 Five Chop Road, 803-268-9818.

Turkey Branch Missionary Baptist Church will hold noon-day prayer each Friday in Livingston, White Building Center next to playground. 803-446-3091.

Bless Life Youth Empowerment program at noon Saturdays, 1550 Wingate St., Orangeburg.

Kingdom Life Ministries’ new service time is 10:45 a.m. Sundays. 1172 Orangeburg Mall Circle. 803-534-1980.

Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ, 282 Progressive Way, Denmark: Evangelism services at 3 p.m., second, third and fourth Sundays.

Garden City Church of Christ, 1630 Joe S. Jeffords Highway, 21 Bypass: 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study; 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sundays, worship services; 7-8 p.m. Wednesdays, Bible study.

Emanuel AME Church, 1897 Hudson Road, Cope: 8:30-9 a.m., Good News Hour, WSSB 90.3 FM; 8:45-9:45 a.m. Sundays, church school.

New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 684 Sugar Hill Road, Holly Hill, will hold Sunday school 9:30-10:30 a.m.; devotion, 10:30-11 a.m.; worship services, 11 a.m.

Gamay Faith Ministries, 1410 Eutaw Road, Holly Hill, holds Sunday worship at 11 a.m.; Tuesday’s prayer, 7 p.m.; Bible study, 7:30 p.m. 803-759-1093, gamayministries@gmail.com

United Outreach Ministry, 1117 Georgia St., Springfield, to hold regular service on first Sunday of each month, 4 p.m. Each Sunday: 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., devotional service. 803-571-5708.

Hickory Hill UMC in Smoaks worship service, 1 p.m. third Sundays. Worship is at 10 a.m. second and fourth Sundays; church school is at 9 a.m. second and fourth Sundays and noon third Sunday.

Williams Chapel AME Church services: 9:40-9:55 a.m. Sunday, church school and 11 a.m., worship service or WCAMEC Facebook Live (teleconference, 516-259-9950); 4 p.m. Wednesday, Victorian Men Bible Study and 5:30 p.m., Women’s Inspiration Network Bible Study; 6 p.m. Wednesday, Pastor’s Bible Study; noon Thursday, Community Bible Study. Wednesday-Thursday services by teleconference, call church for teleconference info. Shepherd’s Corner Clothes Closet, Food Pantry and Kitchen: Call the church for days/time they’re open. 803-536-0600; www.williamschapelamechurch.org